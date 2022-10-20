Cameron Green joins Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 squad as Josh Inglis was ruled out due to a freak injury he suffered while playing golf.
Australia have added Cameron Green to their T20 World Cup 2022 squad as a replacement for Josh Inglis who suffered a freak injury recently while playing golf, Cricket Australia and the ICC confirmed on Thursday. Inglis was ruled out of the T20 World Cup after he cut his right hand when the shaft of his club — a six iron — snapped as he swung at the ball during a social round at a Sydney course three days before Australia was due to open their title defence against New Zealand.
“An incredibly freak accident,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald told the SEN radio network Thursday. “As he made contact with the ground, the shaft snapped around the grip area and cut into (the) palm of his right hand.”
McDonald said Inglis had stitches inserted in the hand and there was no tendon damage, but the injury would make it difficult to grip the bat and repeatedly catch the ball.
The injury to wicketkeeper-batter Inglis has given all-rounder Green a new opportunity after he failed to make the cut for the original squad. The 23-year-old had mashed two fifties in the T20I series against India last month as an opener.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad,” ICC said in a statement.
“Green, who has played seven T20Is, was named as a replacement after Inglis was ruled out due to a right hand injury which has required surgery.”
Green has played 7 T20Is, scoring 136 runs and taking five wickets.
