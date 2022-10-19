T20 World Cup: Australia’s Josh Inglis suffers freak hand injury three days before tournament opener

Hosts Australia were dealt a setback ahead of the opening game of the 2022 T20 World Cup against New Zealand with reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis suffering a freak injury on his hand while playing golf on Wednesday.

Inglis was among the several members of the Australia squad unwinding at the New South Wales Golf Club in La Perouse on a day off when the 27-year-old Leeds-born cricketer suffered a cut that resulted in a bloodied right hand, according to a report published on The Age. The accident is believed to have been caused by a golf club that snapped in his hand.

The players were given a break on Wednesday morning, a day before their key training session and three days before they take on the Trans-Tasman rivals in the opening fixture of the eighth T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Inglis was then rushed to the hospital as the Aaron Finch-led and Matthew Mott-coached side awaited news on the extent of his injury and the status of his participation in their defence of the T20 world title on home soil.

Inglis was included as a reserve keeper in the Australia squad with Matthew Wade, who starred with the bat in their win over Pakistan in last year’s semi-final, still their first-choice option.

Incidentally, the Aussie isn’t the only cricketer to have suffered an injury while playing golf. English wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow had also suffered a freak injury while playing golf in Leeds, suffering a broken fibula in three places besides a dislocated ankle that led to the Yorkshireman undergoing a surgery last month.

Bairstow was in red-hot form throughout the summer and was an automatic opening pick for the former champions. His exit, though, opened the doors of selection for England discard Alex Hales, who was named his replacement.

