Haris Rauf made a heart-warming gesture to Netherland’s Bas De Leede after their encounter on Sunday as the former’s bouncer severely injured the Dutchman’s right eye in Perth.

Rauf went to De Leede, hugged him, and uttered some kind words after the match between Paksitan and Netherlands ended.

“Hope for your speedy recovery. Come back stronger. Hit some sixes,” Rauf told De Leede and the two had a light-hearted laughter about it.

De Leede responded, “I will be back.”

The Dutch batter was forced to retire hurt after being hit below his right eye which left a nasty cut. De Leede’s face was also swollen in that part after the incident.

De Leede was struggling to score fluently and had only six runs from 16 balls. He tried to pull a Haris Rauf bouncer that rose steeply, but he missed it completely and the ball hit straight on his helmet.

Netherlands were restricted at 91/9 in the first innings of the match and Pakistan successfully chased the total in 13.5 overs to register their first win in the multinational tournament.

Pakistan will next play against South Africa, whereas Netherlands will lock horns against Zimbabwe.

