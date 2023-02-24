Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday hit back at Nasser Hussain after the latter suggested the Indian skipper committed a “school girl” mistake during the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Kaur was well set at the crease with the match evenly poised and gearing towards a thrilling finish when she was run-out in a bizarre manner. While making her way back to the striker’s end for a second run, Kaur’s bat got stuck in the pitch and her foot was well short of the popping crease by the time Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy broke the stumps.

Not only was Kaur furious with the manner in which her fighting knock came to an end, it also led to bewildered reactions both on social media as well as from the on-air commentators, with Hussain describing her gingerly running between the wickets as a “school girl error”.

Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur’s bizarre run-out during semi-final

When quizzed about Hussain’s comment after the game, Kaur defended herself.

“He said that? Yes. Okay. I don’t know. That is a way of thinking. I don’t know. But sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes the bat is stuck there. But obviously, I will take it as we were unlucky today.

“I think it was unlucky but I don’t think it was a mistake by a schoolgirl because we are mature enough. We are playing international cricket and whatever he said, that’s his way of thinking. But I don’t think it was like that,” Kaur replied.

The Indian skipper led from the front during India’s chase of a daunting 173-run target set by the defending champions, reviving the chase when they looked down and out at 28/3. Kaur would bring up her 10th T20I half-century, scoring 52 off 34 balls, and forge two crucial partnerships with Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and Richa Ghosh (14) as the Women in Blue clawed their way back into contention.

Also Read: ‘Can’t get unluckier’ says Harmanpreet Kaur on run-out, defeat

Harmanpreet’s dismissal however, proved to be the turning point of the game, as none of the remaining batters could take on the Aussie attack the way she had been doing through the middle overs. The trio of Richa Ghosh (14), Sneh Rana (11) and Radha Yadav (0) were all dismissed while playing attacking shots.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 20, but unfortunately could not clear the rope as often to get the Women in Blue over the line and into the summit clash as they fell short by just five runs in the end.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.