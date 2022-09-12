T20 World Cup 2022: A look at the changes in India's squads since 2021 edition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul has been named his deputy. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have also made a cut in the side after clearing the fitness test while pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the standby players.

The squad for this year’s edition looks pretty different from the last one. We now take a look at who are the players who were a part of the team in the last T20 World Cup.

The wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar, pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were all part of the Indian squad in the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Shami is in the standby while Jadeja has missed out on a place for the 2022 edition due to injury.

The players who have been roped in for this T20 World Cup and were not a part of the team last time are as follows:

The wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been picked up by the selectors. While Karthik has been phenomenal with the bat in the death overs, he also brings in a lot of experience to the table and provides the side with an extra wicket-keeping option.

All-rounder Deepak Hooda has shown his talent in the recent and has been picked up in the squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup. Apart from him, Yuzvendra Chahal who had missed out a place in the unit in the last edition is also back, riding on some exceptional performances earlier this year. Youngsters Harshal Patel and Arshdeep have also been named in the team.

While Harshal has an ability to deceive the batters with his slower ones, Arshdeep is on spot with his yorkers and is pretty economical in the powerplay as well as death overs. All-rounder Azar Patel is also included in the team.

