T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan team celebrates Haris Rauf's birthday with Scotland players

In another heart-warming gesture of sportsmanship, the Scotland team visited the Pakistani side to celebrate Haris Rauf’s birthday. The two teams came together to celebrate the special day of the Pakistani bowler after their match in the ongoing T20 World Cup on 7 November.

The video of the celebration was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has already gone viral on social media. The 2.31-minute video shows Rauf cutting the cake and feeding the first pieces to the Scottish side.

The party then sees the Pakistan team smear cake onto Rauf’s face. The clip ends with the two teams chatting and enjoying the get-together. The batting and bowling coaches of the Pakistani team, Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander were also seen taking part in the celebrations.



Cricket Scotland also shared the video, and thanked their counterparts for inviting to the celebrations.

The match saw Pakistan beat Scotland by 52 runs and win their fifth consecutive match in the T20 World Cup. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and former skipper Shoaib Malik scored half-centuries to propel Pakistan to a score of 189 runs.

The team will face Australia in the semi-final match on 11 November.

This is not the first time such sportsmanship has been witnessed in the T20 World Cup. Last week, the Indian team had interacted with the Scottish side and “made them feel at home”, according to the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI).

The Indian side had restricted the Scotland team to 85 runs and won the match by scoring the total in only 6.3 overs.

The scenes from the meet featured Indian cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and even mentor MS Dhoni interacting amicably with the Scotland team.

In another incident, the Pakistan team had visited Namibia in their dressing room to congratulate the side on their World Cup journey. The video of the heart-warming gesture also included the Pakistani side sharing words of encouragement for their Namibian counterparts and applauding their performance in the tournament.