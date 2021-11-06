T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Scotland cricketers share 'priceless' moments with Virat Kohli and Co

Indian cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma interacted with the Scottish players after their T20 World Cup match on Friday and the gesture prompted a lot of love and appreciation from cricket fans.

The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) uploaded a video on their twitter handle which showed players from both the teams interacting in the dressing room. According to the caption of the tweet, the Scotland cricket team wanted to meet the Indian side and “our boys made them feel at home”.

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and mentor MS Dhoni were also seen talking to the Scottish players.

MUST WATCH: #SpiritOfCricket was at its best as Scotland expressed their wish to visit the #TeamIndia dressing room & our boys made them feel at home - By @Moulinparikh Special feature #T20WorldCup #INDvSCO https://t.co/pfY3r9evwH pic.twitter.com/g6g6A86zve — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2021

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time," Cricket Scotland tweeted. "Priceless," it wrote along with pictures of the interaction.

India put up an all-round effort to pulverise Scotland and keep their semifinal prospects alive.

The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then needed only 6.3 overs to knock off the runs.

The dominating win took India's net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top-placed Pakistan (+1.065).

Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time pic.twitter.com/kdFygnQcqj — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 5, 2021

This is not the only gesture of sportsmanship that went viral in recent days. Just a few days ago, the Pakistani side had visited the Namibian team after their match to congratulate their opponents on their journey in the T20 World Cup. The players from the two teams were also seen embracing each other after their match.