Watch: Pakistan team visits Namibia’s dressing room post-match to congratulate them, earns praise online

As a heart-warming gesture, the Pakistan cricket team gave a surprise visit to the Namibian dressing-room after winning their T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. Post the win against Namibia, the Pakistan cricket team visited the opponent's dressing-room and this gesture is getting appreciation on social media.

The official handle of Pakistan shared a video on their Twitter handle where players including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shadab Khan are captured.

In the video, a Pakistan team official could be seen sharing encouraging words and applauding Namibia’s efforts in the T20 World Cup journey. Following that, players of both teams are seen embracing each other after a competitive game in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to book a semi-finals spot at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They began their campaign with a 10-wicket win over India before registering victories over New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Even on Tuesday, the Babar Azam-led team came up with yet another clinical performance where they defeated Namibia by 45 runs.

As the video went viral, Twitter users from across the world showed love for the Pakistan cricket team for their spirit. Some termed this gesture as 'brilliant' while others called it ‘sportsman spirit’.

Sport has the unbelievable power to unite. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 3, 2021

Uff, you guys are winning games and hearts — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) November 2, 2021

Top stuff, @TheRealPCB, you continue to inspire! May other national teams see this as an opportunity to connect and rub shoulders with the players who look up to them. @ICC @ESPNcricinfo @T20WorldCup — Wesley Barresi (@Pepe_Barezi) November 3, 2021

🇳🇦🇵🇰Team Pakistan is so humble!Pakistan not only playing for the trophy but making sure cricket is played for a cause too. This appreciation by Pakistan would be such a great encouragement for Namibia. Pakistan is winning the hearts of fans from all over the world. #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 2, 2021

Pakistan will next lock horns with Scotland in their last Super 12 match.