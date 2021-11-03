Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Pakistan team visits Namibia’s dressing room post-match to congratulate them, earns praise online

  • FP Trending
  • November 3rd, 2021
  • 12:09:18 IST

As a heart-warming gesture, the Pakistan cricket team gave a surprise visit to the Namibian dressing-room after winning their T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. Post the win against Namibia, the Pakistan cricket team visited the opponent's dressing-room and this gesture is getting appreciation on social media.

The official handle of Pakistan shared a video on their Twitter handle where players including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shadab Khan are captured.

In the video, a Pakistan team official could be seen sharing encouraging words and applauding Namibia’s efforts in the T20 World Cup journey. Following that, players of both teams are seen embracing each other after a competitive game in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, Pakistan became the first team to book a semi-finals spot at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They began their campaign with a 10-wicket win over India before registering victories over New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Even on Tuesday, the Babar Azam-led team came up with yet another clinical performance where they defeated Namibia by 45 runs.

As the video went viral, Twitter users from across the world showed love for the Pakistan cricket team for their spirit. Some termed this gesture as 'brilliant' while others called it ‘sportsman spirit’.

Pakistan will next lock horns with Scotland in their last Super 12 match.

Updated Date: November 03, 2021 12:09:18 IST

Tags:

