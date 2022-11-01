Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shubman Gill slams 126 a day after being named in India squads

Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shubman Gill slams 126 a day after being named in India squads

Gill hit 11 fours and nine sixes during his 55-ball innings that propelled Punjab to a mammoth total of 226/4 in their quarter-final meeting with Karnataka.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shubman Gill slams 126 a day after being named in India squads

Punjab opener Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching the three-figure mark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka. Image credit: Screengrab of video tweeted by @BCCIdomestic

Shubman Gill celebrated his inclusion in the Team India squads for the New Zealand tour with a sparkling ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

Punjab opener Gill, who has been named in the T20I as well as ODI squads for the tour of New Zealand and in the Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh, smashed a whirlwind 126 off just 55 deliveries during the first quarter-final at the Eden Gardens against powerhouses Karnataka.

Read: Chief selector explains Shaw, Sarfaraz and other notable exclusions from India squads

Gill, who represents Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and is also considered a future superstar by many, smashed 11 fours and nine sixes during the innings as Punjab bounced back after being reduced to 10/2 early in the innings.

Gill shared a 151-run stand with No 4 batter Anmolpreet Singh (59) and by the time he was dismissed in the penultimate over, the team had already crossed the 200-mark. Punjab eventually posted 226/4 on the board at the end of their innings.

Two-time champions Karnataka, meanwhile, got off to a forgettable start in the steep run chase, losing three wickets with less than 20 on board inside the first three overs, and looked set to crash out of the tournament.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 01, 2022 13:48:59 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates can exercise options till today, check details
Education

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates can exercise options till today, check details

Candidates who are seeking admissions for Dental Courses from the state quota have time till 5:30 PM today to finalise and submit their choices.

Karnataka: 200 Arabic schools not following prescribed standard by state education department, govt seeks report
India

Karnataka: 200 Arabic schools not following prescribed standard by state education department, govt seeks report

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh said that the state government has received complaints that students of Arabic schools aren't capable of competing with those of other schools as they don't have a proper standard of education

BBMP has completely failed: Karnataka High Court on potholes in Bengaluru
India

BBMP has completely failed: Karnataka High Court on potholes in Bengaluru

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale was told by the advocate for the petitioners that the number of people dying in pothole-related incidents was increasing due to the unscientific way of filling the potholes