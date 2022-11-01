Shubman Gill celebrated his inclusion in the Team India squads for the New Zealand tour with a sparkling ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday.

Punjab opener Gill, who has been named in the T20I as well as ODI squads for the tour of New Zealand and in the Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh, smashed a whirlwind 126 off just 55 deliveries during the first quarter-final at the Eden Gardens against powerhouses Karnataka.

Gill, who represents Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and is also considered a future superstar by many, smashed 11 fours and nine sixes during the innings as Punjab bounced back after being reduced to 10/2 early in the innings.

Gill shared a 151-run stand with No 4 batter Anmolpreet Singh (59) and by the time he was dismissed in the penultimate over, the team had already crossed the 200-mark. Punjab eventually posted 226/4 on the board at the end of their innings.

Two-time champions Karnataka, meanwhile, got off to a forgettable start in the steep run chase, losing three wickets with less than 20 on board inside the first three overs, and looked set to crash out of the tournament.

