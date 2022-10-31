The BCCI on Monday announced the Indian squads for the tour of Bangladesh, which will consist of two Tests and three ODIs. The Men in Blue will tour Bangladesh in the month of December 2022 after the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup and the New Zealand tour.

Notably, Rohit Sharma will lead India in both ODI and Tests, while KL Rahul will be his deputy. However, batter Prithvi Shaw, who has been in terrific form lately and also smashed his maiden T20 century during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match recently, has been ignored by the selectors.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja has been named in both ODI and T20I squads after he was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. However, the all-rounder will be part of the tour only if he regains full fitness.

Moreover, bowling all-rounder, Deepak Chahar has been named in the ODI squad after he was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back issues.

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2022

There are some notable additions in the ODI line-up, with the inclusion of Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, and left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who earned his maiden India call-up.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has retained his place in the Test squad after his form revival in County Cricket. However, former India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and batter Hanuma Vihari failed to find a place in the team.

Interestingly, the Bangladesh tour will also mark the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul as they have been rested for the preceding series against New Zealand.

India will kick off their tour of Bangladesh on 4th December with the ODI series scheduled to take place before the two Tests that will be taking place in Chattogram and Dhaka. The Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, the final of which will be played next year in the month of June.

India’s ODI squad vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant.

India’s Test squad vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur