Suryakumar Yadav continued to enthrall fans as he dished out yet another match-winning performance on Sunday to help India beat Australia in the third T20I in Hyderabad and take the series 2-1.

SKY’s latest knock earned plaudits from fans and former cricketers alike, with former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria going to the extent of saying that he would “leave everyone behind” if he continued to bat the way he is at the moment.

“I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters. With his 360-degree repertoire, I’d say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it’s like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I.

“He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats. Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind,” the former Pakistan legspinner said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Yadav, who has put a firm grasp on the No 4 spot in the team with a series of consistent performances stretching back to India’s tour of England, dished out an attacking 69 off 36 deliveries, forging a 104-run third-wicket stand with Virat Kohli to rescue the Men in Blue from a shaky position. Kohli also shone for the hosts with a 48-ball 63, his 33rd T20I half-century.

By the time he was dismissed, India were well in control of the 187-run chase and eventually reached home in the final over, thanks to cameos from Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav has the game to bat under any situation and condition

After their series win on Australia, India face South Africa — also in a three-match T20I series — in their next assignment. The T20Is will be the last India play before boarding the flight to Australia.

