India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav has the game to bat under any situation and condition, says Virat Kohli

India batter Virat Kohli notched up another half-century during the third T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Hyderabad. Chasing a target of 187, the hosts lost openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early but Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav got the side back on track with a partnership of 104 runs for the third wicket. SKY scored 69 off 36 while Kohli struck a 48-ball 63.

Talking about his batting, the former India skipper said that he had planned to steady the ship for the side especially after the hosts lost a couple wickets early in the chase.

“That’s why I’m batting at 3, I have to utilise my experience and give the team what the team wants. I got off to a good start then I had to take down Zampa because he’s an important bowler through the middle. When Surya started hitting it like that, I kinda looked at the dug-out as well. Rohit and Rahul bhai both told me, ‘you can just keep batting on’ because Surya was striking it that well. It was just about building a partnership,” he said.

Kohli lauded Suryakumar for his valiant effort and added that the right-handed batter has the ability to bat at any situation.

A match-winning 6️⃣9️⃣-run knock from @surya_14kumar and he is our top performer from the second innings in the third #INDvAUS T20I. 👏👏 #TeamIndia A look at his batting summary 🔽 pic.twitter.com/ZHqpdVBERI — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022

“Absolute clarity in what he wants to do. He has the game to bat under any sort of situation and any condition. He has shown that already. He got a hundred in England, he batted beautifully in the Asia Cup. Here, he’s striking the ball as well as I have seen him strike. For the past 6 months, he’s been outstanding. It’s the array of shots and to play those shots at the right time is such a tremendous skill. He’s a guy who knows his game inside out. He’s got the gift of timing and I was in awe watching him play his shots,” Kohli added.

