State associations of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra barred from BCCI Annual General Meeting over failure to amend constitutions
The TNCA, which elected N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, had 21 violations in their amended Constitution, including non-compliance in age cap (over 70 years), tenure of the cooling-off period
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs PUN Punjab beat Baroda by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs TRI Bengal beat Tripura by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs RAJ Rajasthan beat Services by 48 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Railways by 8 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 110 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 157 runs
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Oman beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NEP Ireland beat Nepal by 13 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by 203 runs
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NEP - Oct 10th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT vs JER - Oct 10th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs JK - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER vs GUJ - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN vs BIH - Oct 10th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Govt plans national centre to coordinate ops against LWEs; first time since 1989, incidents of Maoist violence below 500
-
Maharashtra Election 2019: Self-help groups in Gadchiroli unite to fight systemic discrimination against women
-
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana governments bullying media, promoting family-owned press to crush criticism
-
How Joker explores the disappearance of a man and his inevitable reduction to a symbol of chaos
-
RBI monetary policies have become a joke to individual borrowers and small businessmen; here's why
-
Turkey mounts offensive against Kurds amid mixed signals from Donald Trump, cites need to create 'safe zone' on Syrian side of border
-
Delhi That Was: Photos by Raghu Rai, Madan Mahatta, Habib Rahman hold a prism to the past
-
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is proof that looking beyond the DCEU may be a great idea for Warner Bros
-
Shanghai Masters 2019: Despite early exit, Andy Murray proves comeback from injury could have fairytale ending
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Pune: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) have been barred by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) from attending the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on 23 October due to non-compliance in their amended Constitutions.
This effectively means that the three non-compliant units will not have any voting rights in case there is an election during the scheduled AGM.
Representational image of BCCI. AFP
"Yes, the CoA has intimated the two state units that they would be barred from participating in the elections as they have not amended their Constitutions as per Supreme Court orders on 9 August 2018. Maharashtra is also going to be debarred from attending the AGM," a source close to CoA told PTI on condition of anonymity.
CoA chief Vinod Rai, who is currently in the USA, was unavailable for comment.
The TNCA, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.
Even Maharashtra is going to be debarred from AGM as the Charity Commissioner of the state had found anomalies in their amended constitution. The unit still under the control of former Board secretary Ajay Shirke, was supposed to be represented by Riyaz Bagban.
The TNCA, which recently elected Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath, had 21 violations in their amended Constitution, including non-compliance in age cap (over 70 years), tenure of the cooling-off period being a few major ones.
Even after they complied with a few, later on, they didn't adhere to the major reforms and had taken a tough stand that it is not in CoA's authority to debar any state unit as their job is to merely file a status report on compliance.
Haryana and Maharashtra also toed the same line.
On part of CoA, their argument is that the elections are being conducted under their watch and no non-compliant association will be allowed to take part in the AGM.
Now the implication of this decision could be two-fold and the BCCI could be divided on this issue.
In case, there are unanimous choices for the five office-bearers' post (president, vice president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer), it won't mean much even if they are debarred.
"If TNCA, Haryana and Maharashtra move court and get a stay on AGM, the CoA stays on. Do we want that? Not me at least as I want to get the board back from CoA on 23 October and take it from there," a former office-bearer and Board veteran told PTI.
"In any case, Srinivasan is playing an active role in decision making and is in touch with influential people who would have the final say in these matters. So if the posts are pre-decided, CoA's strategy to not let TNCA, Haryana doesn't hold much ground," the official said.
This time at the AGM, maybe just four to five people will be there who would have attended a big Board meeting, which was a regular feature till 2015.
"Only having first-timers is also not a great thing. We need the experience to guide as the Board is in a mess," said a first-time president of a state unit, who could get a major role in the Board's functioning.
Many in the Board believe that once CoA goes, everyone can come around together and decide upon the further course of action.
There is a school of thought that India, having lost its position and power of bargaining in the ICC, should get it back and who better than Srinivasan to do that.
"There is no age-cap of representation in the ICC. Mr Srinivasan has been the reason why we had such clout in the ICC. There is no harm if he again represents India at the ICC. We can do that after getting the Board back and for that we should avoid another round of legal tussle," said a disqualified BCCI veteran.
Updated Date:
Oct 09, 2019 21:26:59 IST
Also See
COA considers TNCA's new constitution as 'non compliant', urges board to take corrective measures by 4 October
TNCA questions CoA's authority in its reply to show-cause notice over failure to amend constitution
Committee of Administrators calls for BCCI's General Body Meeting, says only 'compliant' members allowed to attend