First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 at Colombo

Catch live updates from the second Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, July 23, 2018

Sri Lanka’s formidable battery of tireless spinners bowled them to within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep over South Africa as the tourists continued to struggle against the turning ball in the second and final test on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable target of 490 to level the series, the tourists finished day three on 139-5, their highest total in the spin-dominated series, at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Reuters

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Keshav Maharaj. Reuters

Theunis de Bruyn was batting after a gallant 45, showing the kind of application and positivity that were lacking in his colleagues. Temba Bavuma was on 14 at the other end.

Sri Lanka resumed day three on 151 for three, an overall lead of 365 runs against a South African side who have yet to score 150 in the series, and decided to allow Angelo Mathews to bat himself into form.

The other overnight batsman Dimuth Karunaratne continued his strong run of form to score 85, his fourth 50-plus knock in as many innings, before falling to Lungi Ngidi.

Mathews made 71 before being dismissed by South Africa’s left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj who finished with a 12-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal soon declared on 275 for five, before unleashing his three-pronged spin attack who blew away the top half of the South African batting line-up.

Dilruwan Perera enjoyed an eventful 36th birthday as he first spilled Dean Elgar and then twice dismissed the opener off no-balls before the finally sending him back for 37.

Rangana Herath bowled Hashim Amla with his drift and turn and Akila Dananjaya struck double blows when he dismissed South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (seven) and the scoreless Maharaj off successive deliveries.

Lakmal, the lone paceman in the Sri Lanka attack, did not bowl himself in the first innings and has yet to roll his arm in the second as his spinners wreaked havoc against the leaden-footed South Africans.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Dean Elgar #Faf Du Plessis #Live Cricket Score #Rangana Herath #South Africa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018 #Suranga Lakmal #Temba Bavuma #Test Cricket #Theunis De Bruyn

Also See

3 brilliant weather apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3730 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all