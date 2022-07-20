Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Record chase at Galle and other statistics from first Test

Galle: Abdullah Shafique hit a superb unbeaten 160 runs as Pakistan chased down a record target to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Pakistan had conceded a four-run lead after getting bundled out for 218 in their first innings. Hosts Sri Lanka then rode on Dinesh Chandimal's unbeaten 94 as well as half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (76) and Oshada Fernando (64) to post 337 in their second innings.

Set a daunting 342 to win, Pakistan were off to a solid start with Shafique leading the way, forging an 87-run opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq (35).

After losing a couple of wickets in quick succession, Shafique was able to stabilise the chase with skipper Babar Azam (55) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (40), forging partnerships worth 101 and 71 respectively, putting the visitors on the front foot.

Abdullah Shafique has now starred in one of Pakistan’s greatest rearguard efforts in a draw (Karachi, March 2022) & in one of their greatest run-chases (Galle, July 2022) in Test history, all in the space of 3 months and 6 Tests. An old-school future star has arrived #SLvPak — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 20, 2022

Looking back at the events of the first Test, we take a look at some of the key statistics from the game, starting with the record chase at Galle:

— The 342-run target chased by Pakistan is now the highest successful run chase at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

— Abdullah Shafique is the first Pakistani cricketer to score a fourth innings century at Galle, and only the third overall.

— Shafique also has the most runs by a Pakistani cricketer after six Tests, having collected 720 runs in 11 innings at a stunning average of 80, scoring two centuries and four fifties along the way.

— The right hander is also the first in Test history to bat more than 500 minutes in a successful run chase, having stayed on for 524 minutes for his 160 not out.

— Yasir Shah has the third best strike rate (46.5) in the second innings of a Test among Pakistani bowlers, behind Shoaib Akhtar (39.3) and Waqar Younis (40.1).

