Young opener Abdullah Shafique starred with a sensational hundred as Pakistan set the record for the highest successful chase at the Galle International Stadium to clinch the first Test against hosts Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

Chasing a record target of 342, Pakistan won the match by 4 wickets on Day 5 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Shafique scored an unbeaten 160 off 408 balls to guide Pakistan to a memorable win.

The previous record for the highest successful chase at Galle was held by Sri Lanka who had scored 268 in the fourth innings in 2019 for a Test win over New Zealand.

What made the victory even more special was the fact that visitors Pakistan were slightly behind Sri Lanka after both sides completed their first innings.

Batting first Sri Lanka made 222 with Dinesh Chandimal top scoring with a knock of 76. Shaheen Afridi took four wickets in the first innings. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 218 with skipper Babar Azam making a fighting 119. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took his third five-wicket haul in as many innings.

He had taken 12 wickets on debut in a series-levelling Test win over Australia last week at Galle. Six wickets in each innings.

Sri Lanka upped the ante in their final innings, scoring a daunting 337 with Chandimal once against being the best batter with a knock of 94 not out as he ran out of partners.

Set a record target, opener Imam-ul-Haq and Shafique made 87 for the first wicket before the former got out for 35. Azhar Ali went back to the hut for just six runs but Babar (55) and Mohammad Rizwan (40) made useful contributions. Agha Salman (12), Hasan Ali (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (19*) provided support to Shafique from the lower order as Pakistan completed the record chase.

This was the first Test that Pakistan was playing in Sri Lanka in the last seven years. Pakistan last toured Sri Lanka in 2015 and won the three-match Test series 2-1.

