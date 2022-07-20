Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Pleasing to see Abdullah Shafique perform well, says Babar Azam

Pakistan scripted history against Sri Lanka after chasing down a mammoth target of 342 in the first Test in Galle. The visitors rode on an emphatic hundred from Abdullah Shafique to go over the line on the final day of the Test while captain Babar Azam followed the first innings ton with a half-century in the second.

Babar had put up a 70-run stand for the tenth wicket with Naseem Shah in the first innings that helped Pakistan score 218 in reply to Sri Lanka's 222. The captain hailed the tailenders for giving him support in the end.

"First innings we did well with the ball. I should thank the tailenders for the support they game me, especially Naseem Shah. We know how to play spin so we believed," he said.

The right-handed batter also hailed Shafique for his knock which helped the side take 1-0 lead in the series.

"Me and Abdullah were just trying to build a partnership. As a youngster he is showing a lot of class. Really pleasing to see him perform well," he added.

Shafique too expressed delight on playing a major role in the side's record-breaking win in this Test.

"I am happy that we were able to chase. Congratulations to the entire team for this record chase. Our plan was simple. We had to go get the runs. It was difficult but with time it was easier. Spinners with the new ball was slightly tough to play. Babar is one of the best in the world. We have learnt so much from him. I enjoyed batting with him in the middle."

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne admitted that the hosts fell short of some runs in the first innings.

"I think if we put more runs in the first innings we could have put more pressure on Pakistan. But we batted well in the second innings," he said.

He further added that the bowlers failed to give support to Prabath Jayasuriya from the other end.

"With the ball we could not support Prabath from the other end. We had to give him more support. Naseem supported Babar really well. The pitch went a bit flat at that point, but as a bowling unit we need to give more support to Prabath. He is capable of bowling a lot of overs. He did a great job. He bowled good areas despite bowling 30-35 overs."

The two sides will now lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series scheduled to begin on 24th July, 2022.

