  • Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: SL, Pak aim for bragging rights before final
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, LIVE score and updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan that will take place in Dubai. Toss to take place at 7 pm IST, so stay tuned for more updates!

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for the final with two wins in as many games in the Super Four stage of the tournament, the latter having confirmed the same with a nail-biting one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday, which was ultimately marred by clashes both on the field as well as in the stands.Click here to read the match preview. 

Preview: A contest that will act as a dress rehearsal before Sunday’s big final, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super Four contest in Dubai on Friday.

Both teams are unbeaten in the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, having won two out of two games to stay currently at four points. With India and Afghanistan out of the tournament, this match will provide an opportunity for both teams to put on their best effort ahead of the final, while also determining the overall Super Four stage leaders.

Having said that, this may also present an opportunity for both teams to test their bench strength before the big game, with the likes of Pakistan’s Usman Qadir or Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay being brought into the playing XI of their respective sides.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

 

Updated Date: September 09, 2022 18:20:37 IST

