Preview: A contest that will act as a dress rehearsal before Sunday’s big final, Sri Lanka will take on Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super Four contest in Dubai on Friday.

Both teams are unbeaten in the Super Four stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, having won two out of two games to stay currently at four points. With India and Afghanistan out of the tournament, this match will provide an opportunity for both teams to put on their best effort ahead of the final, while also determining the overall Super Four stage leaders.

Having said that, this may also present an opportunity for both teams to test their bench strength before the big game, with the likes of Pakistan’s Usman Qadir or Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay being brought into the playing XI of their respective sides.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani