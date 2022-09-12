Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Take a bow', Twitterati hail Lankans' triumphant victory

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Take a bow', Twitterati hail Lankans' triumphant victory

Sri Lanka raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Take a bow', Twitterati hail Lankans' triumphant victory

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022. AP

Sri Lanka were crowned the new Asian champions after they defeated Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were bowled out for a 147 in 20 overs while chasing 171.

The Pakistan side lost a couple of early wickets with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman back in the hut but Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to steady the ship for the side with a 71-run stand before Iftikhar finally departed for 32 off 31. The Babar Azam-led side then lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 120/8 before eventually getting bowled out for 147. Pramod Madushan scalped a four-wicket haul for Sri Lanka while Wanindu Hasaranga picked three.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the final:

Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled with the bat as they were left tottering at 58/5. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa along with Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne who added valuable runs and took the side to 170/6 in 20 overs. Rajapaksa remained unbeaten at 71 off 45. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for Pakistan at the cost of 29 runs in 4 overs.

Updated Date: September 12, 2022 00:48:21 IST

