Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Take a bow', Twitterati hail Lankans' triumphant victory

Sri Lanka raised themselves from the dungeons to reach 170 for 6 from a hopeless 58 for 5 because of Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 45-ball-71, easily one of the best knocks under pressure in T20s in recent times
Sri Lanka were crowned the new Asian champions after they defeated Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were bowled out for a 147 in 20 overs while chasing 171.
The Pakistan side lost a couple of early wickets with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman back in the hut but Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to steady the ship for the side with a 71-run stand before Iftikhar finally departed for 32 off 31. The Babar Azam-led side then lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 120/8 before eventually getting bowled out for 147. Pramod Madushan scalped a four-wicket haul for Sri Lanka while Wanindu Hasaranga picked three.
Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the final:
Take a bow, Sri Lanka!
Men’s #AsiaCup Champions for the 6️⃣th time! #RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/9xf2sjlIBX
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022
Sri Lankan cricket continues to head in the right direction. Asia Cup champions 2022.
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 11, 2022
From losing vs Afg to winning the Asia Cup, well played @OfficialSLC #PAKvSL #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/FzEkP8hhA1
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 11, 2022
And, Sri Lanka, may you have much more to smile about.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022
Man of the Match ➡️ Bhanuka Rajapaksa ❤️
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 11, 2022
Only form compliments class. A whole tournament without performance attract criticism. Babar needs to bring his focus back. We have 7 T20is vs England to prepare for the World Cup. Make full use of it.
Full video: https://t.co/DyCMg1tZwp pic.twitter.com/o08FG4rEQs
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022
Victory scenes at the Dubai ICS.#RoaringForGlory #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/3s21H9O8C2
— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2022
Congratulations to @OfficialSLC on winning the Asia Cup 2022. They remained incredible hosts to the event. Good management with some nice facilities.
Also outstanding team performance to lift the trophy, very well deserved. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/6RyzNI7ZqG
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 11, 2022
Who would have thought that Babar Hayat will end this tournament with a better average than Babar Azam? A totally forgettable tournament for the big man. #AsiaCup
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2022
– When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.
Allah always helps the honest…
— Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022
@OfficialSLC @dasunshanaka1 @BhanukaRajapak3 amazing win and thoroughly deserved. Played like a team of true champions. You have kept inspiring as a side.
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022
Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled with the bat as they were left tottering at 58/5. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa along with Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne who added valuable runs and took the side to 170/6 in 20 overs. Rajapaksa remained unbeaten at 71 off 45. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for Pakistan at the cost of 29 runs in 4 overs.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that their batting has been a disappointment in the last two games as they lost to Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022
It was the second delivery of the over when Mohammad Husnain tricked on-strike batter Dasun Shanaka with a comparatively slower delivery.
Sri Lanka continued their form in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 as they registered a win against Pakistan by 5 wickets