Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Take a bow', Twitterati hail Lankans' triumphant victory

Sri Lanka were crowned the new Asian champions after they defeated Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan were bowled out for a 147 in 20 overs while chasing 171.

The Pakistan side lost a couple of early wickets with Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman back in the hut but Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed tried to steady the ship for the side with a 71-run stand before Iftikhar finally departed for 32 off 31. The Babar Azam-led side then lost wickets at regular intervals to get reduced to 120/8 before eventually getting bowled out for 147. Pramod Madushan scalped a four-wicket haul for Sri Lanka while Wanindu Hasaranga picked three.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted after the final:

Sri Lankan cricket continues to head in the right direction. Asia Cup champions 2022. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 11, 2022

And, Sri Lanka, may you have much more to smile about. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Man of the Match ➡️ Bhanuka Rajapaksa ❤️ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 11, 2022

Only form compliments class. A whole tournament without performance attract criticism. Babar needs to bring his focus back. We have 7 T20is vs England to prepare for the World Cup. Make full use of it. Full video: https://t.co/DyCMg1tZwp pic.twitter.com/o08FG4rEQs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 11, 2022

Congratulations to @OfficialSLC on winning the Asia Cup 2022. They remained incredible hosts to the event. Good management with some nice facilities.

Also outstanding team performance to lift the trophy, very well deserved. #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/6RyzNI7ZqG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 11, 2022

Who would have thought that Babar Hayat will end this tournament with a better average than Babar Azam? A totally forgettable tournament for the big man. #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 11, 2022

– When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest… — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

@OfficialSLC @dasunshanaka1 @BhanukaRajapak3 amazing win and thoroughly deserved. Played like a team of true champions. You have kept inspiring as a side. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022

Earlier, Sri Lanka struggled with the bat as they were left tottering at 58/5. But it was Bhanuka Rajapaksa along with Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne who added valuable runs and took the side to 170/6 in 20 overs. Rajapaksa remained unbeaten at 71 off 45. Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for Pakistan at the cost of 29 runs in 4 overs.

