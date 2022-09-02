Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022: SL's record run chase, Shakib achieves another milestone and much more

Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning win against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022 fixture in Dubai as they chased down a target of 184 runs by 2 wickets and with three balls to spare. The Lankan side has registered a place in the Super 4 with this victory.

Sri Lanka started off the chase in a decent manner with openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis putting up 45 for the first wicket inside six overs. But debutant Ebadot Hossain picked up some wickets at regular intervals and they were reduced to 77/4.

Dasun Shanaka then joined Mendis in the middle and the two provided the resistance with a partnership of 54 runs for the fifth wicket. Mendis eventually departed or 60 off 37 and his dismissal was followed by some wickets, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 158/7 in the 18th over.

Later, it was Chamika Karunaratne in the penultimate over who tried to score some runs but he too had depart after a yes-no call with Maheesh Theekshana. Karunaratne was run out for 16 off 10 as the side needed 12 in seven balls.

Asitha Fernando, next came in and hit a boundary on the final ball of the 19th over to get the equation down to 8 required in the final over. Theekshana was on strike in the 20th over with Mahedi Hasan bowling it. Sri Lanka got one run of a leg bye on the first ball, bringing Fernando back on strike. He then struck a four to make three off four balls. Mahedi Hasan then bowled a no-ball and Fernando got a couple on this very delivery to seal a win for his side.

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on a late surge from Mosaddek Hossain who scored 24 off 9 to put 183/7 in 20 overs on the board.

We now take a look at some of the stats.

1) Shakib Al Hasan scored 24 off 22 in this match. He has now become the second player to score more than 6000 runs and pick 400 plus wickets in T20 format.

2) This is the highest targets succesfully chased in UAE in T20Is. Afghanistan had earlier chased down 180 against UAE in Dubai back in 2016.

3) This is Sri Lanka’s second highest successful run chase in T20I cricket. They had also chased down 194 against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2018.

