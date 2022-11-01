AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane



PREVIEW: Afghanistan are set to face a formidable Sri Lankan side in Brisbane. Both the sides need a win under their belt to get some momentum and crucial points as they are the two bottom placed sides in Group 1.

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after suffering a defeat against New Zealand as their batting line up was rattled by Trent Boult. The Lankan team was bowled out for 102 while chasing 168 against the Kiwis.

Afghanistan have been a bit unlucky as two out their three matches were washed away due to rain while Sri Lanka were rattled by New Zealand in their previous fixture.

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

