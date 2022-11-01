Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka At The Gabba, Brisbane, 01 November, 2022

01 November, 2022
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

125/4 (17.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 20
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Afghanistan Sri Lanka
125/4 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.35

Play In Progress

Gulbadin Naib - 2

Mohammad Nabi (C) - 9

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Gulbadin Naib Batting 11 13 0 0
Mohammad Nabi (C) Batting 9 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kasun Rajitha 3 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 113/4 (16)

12 (12) R/R: 10.28

Najibullah Zadran 18(16) S.R (112.5)

c Wanindu Hasaranga b Dhananjaya de Silva
AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane

AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Afghanistan have lost wickets at regular intervals but are still control. They will be eyeing to put up a big total

10:53 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG 
Najib goes for the big hit again but ends up slicing that tossed up delivery from Dhananjaya and rest is done by Hasaranga around the long off region. He goes for 18 off 16

10:49 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE 
With five overs to go now, Afghanistan need to push the paddle and get runs quickly. They will have to put up a big total on the board to stay in the hunt

10:37 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE 
Ibrahim Zadran was looking good but he will have to depart. Fuller from Kumara this time, as he doesn't really provide much pace on it, the batter gives himself some room, tries to go over mid off but doesn't time his stroke right and is caught by Rajapaksa for 22 off 18

10:33 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
This is turning out to be a very good over for Afghanistan. They have already got 14 from it including a four and a six. Ibrahim is scoring runs at a brisk pace here. With Nabi still there, waiting in the wings, Afghanistan will be eyeing a big total now

10:25 (IST)
wkt

SL vs AFG LIVE
Hasaranga has a wicket now. Usman Ghani tries to go for the big hit but miscues his stroke and is caught at deep mid-wicket for 27 off 27. Afghanistan lose two now

10:23 (IST)

After 10 overs,Afghanistan 68/1 ( Usman Ghani 27 , Ibrahim Zadran 7)

The scoring rate for Afghanistan has gone down after that first wicket. They need to push the paddle now and score runs quickly

10:06 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Lahiru Kumara has struck straight away after the powerplay. He bowls that full and straight to Gurbaz who tries to go for the big hit but misses the ball and is cleaned up for 28 off 24

09:55 (IST)
six

SL vs AFG LIVE 
That's bad tactics from Sri Lanka. They are bowling it full, making things easy for the two batters. After being hit for a boundary, Madushan has now been struck for a maximum. Gurbaz hammers that fuller one out of the park over widish long on area. Either keep it back of the length or don't give too much pace. The extra bit of pace and that length is helping the batters

09:49 (IST)

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
Taking the pace off might help the quick bowlers here. The batters are taking good advantage of the pace and bounce on offer from the pitch at the moment

09:45 (IST)
six

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
What a shot that is from Gurbaz. Rajitha goes full and straight and the batter dances down the track to hammer that one over long off boundary for a maximum

AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: SL lock horns with AFG.


PREVIEW: Afghanistan are set to face a formidable Sri Lankan side in Brisbane. Both the sides need a win under their belt to get some momentum and crucial points as they are the two bottom placed sides in Group 1.

Sri Lanka are coming into this game after suffering a defeat against New Zealand as their batting line up was rattled by Trent Boult. The Lankan team was bowled out for 102 while chasing 168 against the Kiwis.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Afghanistan have been a bit unlucky as two out their three matches were washed away due to rain while Sri Lanka were rattled by New Zealand in their previous fixture.

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Updated Date: November 01, 2022 10:58:06 IST

