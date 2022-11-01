AFG vs SL Live score T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan 125/4 after 17 overs vs Sri Lanka in Brisbane

SL vs AFG
Najib goes for the big hit again but ends up slicing that tossed up delivery from Dhananjaya and rest is done by Hasaranga around the long off region. He goes for 18 off 16
|Afghanistan
|Sri Lanka
|125/4 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.35
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Gulbadin Naib
|Batting
|11
|13
|0
|0
|Mohammad Nabi (C)
|Batting
|9
|5
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Kasun Rajitha
|3
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 113/4 (16)
|
12 (12) R/R: 10.28
Gulbadin Naib 2(2)
Mohammad Nabi (C) 9(5)
|
Najibullah Zadran 18(16) S.R (112.5)
c Wanindu Hasaranga b Dhananjaya de Silva
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Afghanistan have lost wickets at regular intervals but are still control. They will be eyeing to put up a big total
SL vs AFG LIVE
With five overs to go now, Afghanistan need to push the paddle and get runs quickly. They will have to put up a big total on the board to stay in the hunt
SL vs AFG LIVE
Ibrahim Zadran was looking good but he will have to depart. Fuller from Kumara this time, as he doesn't really provide much pace on it, the batter gives himself some room, tries to go over mid off but doesn't time his stroke right and is caught by Rajapaksa for 22 off 18
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
This is turning out to be a very good over for Afghanistan. They have already got 14 from it including a four and a six. Ibrahim is scoring runs at a brisk pace here. With Nabi still there, waiting in the wings, Afghanistan will be eyeing a big total now
SL vs AFG LIVE
Hasaranga has a wicket now. Usman Ghani tries to go for the big hit but miscues his stroke and is caught at deep mid-wicket for 27 off 27. Afghanistan lose two now
After 10 overs,Afghanistan 68/1 ( Usman Ghani 27 , Ibrahim Zadran 7)
The scoring rate for Afghanistan has gone down after that first wicket. They need to push the paddle now and score runs quickly
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Lahiru Kumara has struck straight away after the powerplay. He bowls that full and straight to Gurbaz who tries to go for the big hit but misses the ball and is cleaned up for 28 off 24
SL vs AFG LIVE
That's bad tactics from Sri Lanka. They are bowling it full, making things easy for the two batters. After being hit for a boundary, Madushan has now been struck for a maximum. Gurbaz hammers that fuller one out of the park over widish long on area. Either keep it back of the length or don't give too much pace. The extra bit of pace and that length is helping the batters
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
Taking the pace off might help the quick bowlers here. The batters are taking good advantage of the pace and bounce on offer from the pitch at the moment
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
What a shot that is from Gurbaz. Rajitha goes full and straight and the batter dances down the track to hammer that one over long off boundary for a maximum
SL vs AFG
SL vs AFG LIVE
SL vs AFG LIVE
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
PREVIEW: Afghanistan are set to face a formidable Sri Lankan side in Brisbane. Both the sides need a win under their belt to get some momentum and crucial points as they are the two bottom placed sides in Group 1.
Sri Lanka are coming into this game after suffering a defeat against New Zealand as their batting line up was rattled by Trent Boult. The Lankan team was bowled out for 102 while chasing 168 against the Kiwis.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Afghanistan have been a bit unlucky as two out their three matches were washed away due to rain while Sri Lanka were rattled by New Zealand in their previous fixture.
SQUADS:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi
