  • England vs New Zealand Live score T20 World Cup: Black Caps look to seal semi-final spot
England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: England are up against Group 1 table toppers New Zealand.

SL cruising vs AFG

England and New Zealand are scheduled to lock horns at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, where Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are currently battling it out for survival.

The Lankans, meanwhile, are progressing comfortably in the run chase after restricting Afghanistan to 144/8, needing 39 to win off 36 balls with seven wickets in hand.

Click here to follow SL vs AFG live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup Group 1 match between former champions England and 2021 runners-up New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane, with the Black Caps favourites to clinch a semi-final spot in the second match of the Tuesday double header.

England vs New Zealand Preview: New Zealand will hope to become the first team to enter the T20 World Cup semi-finals when they take on former champions England in the second game of the Tuesday double header in Brisbane.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

The two teams have quite the history when it comes to T20 World Cups, having met each other in the semi-finals in each of the last two editions — while England progressed in 2016 with a seven-wicket win in Delhi, it was the Black Caps’ turn to come out on top in Abu Dhabi last year thanks to a match-winning knock from Daryl Mitchell.

England began their campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan, but were immediately brought to a screeching halt with a defeat against Ireland in a rain-affected game. Their highly-anticipated Ashes showdown against hosts Australia would later get washed out without a ball bowled, leading to the two teams splitting points.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are one of the only two teams yet to lose a game in this tournament, and like South Africa in Group 2, they sit on top of Group 1 despite being level on points with defending champions Australia (5), their superior Net Run Rate putting them ahead.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

Updated Date: November 01, 2022 12:20:29 IST

