Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket score and updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: AFG are 49/1 after 6 overs vs SL



Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

PREVIEW: The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in Sharjah. Afghanistan had topped their group with wins against the Lankan Lions as well Bangladesh. Sri Lanka registered a place in the Super 4s with a stunning win against Bangladesh in a close encounter.

The last time when these two sides locked horns with each, Afghanistan had rattled the Sri Lankan batting line up and bowled them out for 105 in the opening clash of the tournaments. Later, the openers gave the final touch as the Afghan side clinched a win by 8 wickets in that particular game.

SQUADS:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

