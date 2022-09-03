Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Cricket score and updates Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: AFG are 49/1 after 6 overs vs SL

SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Madushanka bowls that short and Ibrahim Zadran just helps it on its way as the ball races away to the fence around the third man area
|Afghanistan
|Sri Lanka
|68/1 (7.3 ov) - R/R 9.07
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W)
|Batting
|46
|19
|3
|4
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Batting
|9
|10
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Dilshan Madushanka
|2
|0
|18
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|1.3
|0
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 46/1 (4.5)
|
22 (22) R/R: 8.25
Ibrahim Zadran 9(10)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 13(6)
|
Hazratullah Zazai 13(16) S.R (81.25)
b Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. SL got Zazai's wicket in the powerplay
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Madushanka bowls that short and Ibrahim Zadran just helps it on its way as the ball races away to the fence around the third man area
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Sri Lanka have struck. Dilshan Madushanka cleans up Zazai. Length delivery, on to the stumps and the left-handed batter tries to go for the big shot on the leg side but misses the ball completely and hits the off stump behind
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! What a fine shot from Gurbaz again. Dilshan Madushanka bowls that touch back of the length, slightly away from the batter and he plays that late through the short third man region for a boundary
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Short and wide and Gurbaz hammers that through the off side for another boundary. That mistake from Gunathilaka is proving to be a costly one for Sri Lanka
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Another one. Back of the length from Fernando around the middle stump line and Gurbaz walks across and pulls that over deep fine leg for a maximum
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
SIX! That could have been the first wicket for Sri Lanka but Gunathilaka has done a blunder here. Gurbaz didn't time that stroke well as he took the aerial route on the length ball, outside off and was caught by the fielder straight down the ground. But Gunathikala was in contact with boundary while completing the catch. That's a SIX!
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
SIX! Hammered away by Gurbaz. Theekshana bowls that way outside off, fuller and the batter dispatches that over mid-wicket for a maximum
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Outisde edge and Zazai gets another boundary. Touch back of the length from Asitha, moving away from the left-hander and he edges that one. The wicket-keeper puts in the dive to his left but couldn't reach the ball as it runs to the fence behind
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Zazai gets off the mark with a boundary. Theekshana comes round the wicket, tosses that one up just outside off and the batter just hits that over mid off for a boundary
SL vs AFG LIVE SCORE
We are moments away from LIVE ACTION. Zazai and Gurbaz will open the innings as Afghanistan have been put into bat. Theekshana to bowl the first over
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Super 4, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
PREVIEW: The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 is set to begin with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in Sharjah. Afghanistan had topped their group with wins against the Lankan Lions as well Bangladesh. Sri Lanka registered a place in the Super 4s with a stunning win against Bangladesh in a close encounter.
The last time when these two sides locked horns with each, Afghanistan had rattled the Sri Lankan batting line up and bowled them out for 105 in the opening clash of the tournaments. Later, the openers gave the final touch as the Afghan side clinched a win by 8 wickets in that particular game.
SQUADS:
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India were off the mark in the Asia Cup 2022 after a stunning win over Pakistan in a close encounter in Dubai.
Rahul Dravid, who wasn't part of the tour to Zimbabwe, has tested COVID-19 positive and has not travelled with the squad to UAE for the Asia Cup.
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will be missing the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee ligament injury.