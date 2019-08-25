Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando says people involved in betting firms will be barred from SLC
Sri Lanka's cricket has been mired in corruption scandals in recent years, including claims of match fixing ahead of an international Test against England last year.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs BER Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs USA USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley once stumped me with the poser: 'Can you guess my age?' Now I want to tell him, 'Sir, you are 66 and its no age to go'
-
Arun Jaitley’s demise a debilitating blow to India’s body politic; the intellectual giant leaves behind a void difficult to fill
-
Bhool Bhulaiyaa and (mis)representation of mental health: Will sequel resort to sensitisation, instead of stereotyping?
-
Washington working on strategy to refrain cross-border infiltration by Pakistan, push India to restore normalcy in J&K, say senior US officials
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
Indian obsession with Kashmir in times of devastating floods shows how State deflects attention from failure of development model
-
US Open 2019, Women's Preview: With no clear favourites in ladies' pool, it may be surprises aplenty at Flushing Meadows
-
Sayani Gupta on being an actor sans vanity, and the importance of finding the rhythm for every character
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Colombo: Sri Lankans involved in gambling firms will be barred from the nation's cricket governing body as officials bid to eradicate match-fixing scandals that have dogged the sport, the government said on Thursday.
Sri Lankan cricket has been mired in corruption scandals in recent years, including claims of match fixing ahead of an international Test against England last year.
File image of Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando (L). AFP
Sports Minister Harin Fernando said he was introducing regulations to bring the country in line with International Cricket Council (ICC) provisions that ban individuals with connections to gambling firms from being involved in the sport's administration.
"From now on, anyone who is involved in betting or has a close relative involved in betting will not be able to hold office," Fernando told reporters in Colombo.
The changes appear aimed at the former president of Sri Lanka Cricket, Thilanga Sumathipala, whose family owns a gambling business.
Sumathipala, a controversial businessman and politician, is an executive committee member of Sri Lanka Cricket. He has repeatedly denied involvement in the gambling side of the family business.
Fernando said earlier this year that the ICC considered Sri Lanka one of the world's most corrupt cricketing nations, adding the sport's local governance was riddled with graft "from top to bottom".
In November, former Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a limited-over league in 2017.
He was the third Sri Lankan player charged for violating the ICC's anti-corruption code, following charges levelled against former captain and ex-chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, and former paceman Nuwan Zoysa.
Updated Date:
Aug 25, 2019 10:21:07 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka will tour Pakistan after two-year gap to play ODIs and T20Is, informs SL sports minister
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Dimuth Karunaratne helps Sri Lanka to 85/2 on rain-hit first day of second Test
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Trent Boult, Tim Southee rattle Sri Lanka in rain-hit second Test