SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals both look better this season than they did last season. At least on paper.

Sunrisers have brought in Mayank Agarwal but will have a headache in choosing which overseas player to go with between Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips and Heinrich Klaasen. They’ve also bolstered their spin options with Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid.

Royals, meanwhile, have a strong and proven T20 seam-bowling allrounder in Jason Holder. Coupled with the Impact Player Rule, that’s a double positive for Rajasthan Royals to explore.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in the absence of Aiden Markram with other South Africa players Klaasen and Marco Jansen also unavailable due to their series against Netherlands.

For RR, Prasidh Krishna’s injury blow has been filled by Sandeep Sharma. Obed McCoy, who is recovering from a knee injury, is also a doubt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.