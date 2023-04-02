RCB vs MI LIVE
RCB have good players to make a solid playing XI but most will need to repeat last year's performance while some will need to improve drastically to push Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top.Read the RCB team preview here
RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Mumbai Indians as both the teams look to get their IPL 2023 campaign off to a flyer.
RCB vs MI LIVE
RCB have good players to make a solid playing XI but most will need to repeat last year's performance while some will need to improve drastically to push Royal Challengers Bangalore to the top.Read the RCB team preview here
Hello and welcome to our LIVE civerage of the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru's M Cinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams will look to get off to winning starts, but only one team can collect all two points tonight. Stay tuned for updates.
Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday, in what promises to be a cracking encounter.
Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking for an impressive start to their campaign, having had a miserable run in IPL 2022, eventually missing out on the playoffs.
Meanwhile, RCB, under skipper Faf du Plessis had made the playoffs last season before losing to rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.
MI will be missing the services of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, and have named Sandeep Warrier as replacement.
MI, though, would rely on Jofra Archer to produce the goods with the ball. Archer had picked up 10 wickets while playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament.
Meanwhile, for RCB, skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will look to get among the runs, while the finishing responsibilities will go to Dinesh Karthik.
Squads
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, David Willey, Rajat Patidar (awaiting fitness clearance)
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru as both the teams kickstart their IPL 2023 campaign.
There were speculations that Rohit might not be available for the opening game as he had missed the captains' photo shoot in Ahmedabad. But Boucher dispelled all rumours.
Former India cricketers, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Aakash Chopra, got together to dissect Rohit Sharma's impact on Mumbai Indians and expectations from the India captain.