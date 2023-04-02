Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday, in what promises to be a cracking encounter.

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking for an impressive start to their campaign, having had a miserable run in IPL 2022, eventually missing out on the playoffs.

Meanwhile, RCB, under skipper Faf du Plessis had made the playoffs last season before losing to rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator.

MI will be missing the services of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, and have named Sandeep Warrier as replacement.

MI, though, would rely on Jofra Archer to produce the goods with the ball. Archer had picked up 10 wickets while playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament.

Meanwhile, for RCB, skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli will look to get among the runs, while the finishing responsibilities will go to Dinesh Karthik.

Squads

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik, Siddharth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, David Willey, Rajat Patidar (awaiting fitness clearance)

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cam Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, N Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

