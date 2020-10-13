Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Chennai Super Kings At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 13 October, 2020

13 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

165/6 (19.5 ov)

Match 29
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
165/6 (19.5 ov) - R/R 8.31

Play In Progress

Deepak Chahar - 2

Ravindra Jadeja - 10

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 23 9 3 1
Deepak Chahar Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Khaleel Ahmed 3.5 0 43 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 152/6 (19.1)

13 (13) R/R: 19.5

Dwayne Bravo 0(1) S.R (0)

b Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs CSK Match: Dhoni, Jadeja motor along steadily in slog overs

Highlights

title-img
20:51 (IST)

OUT! Again, this time it’s Watson, and it’s the full toss that has got him. Straight into the hands of the long on fielder. Two new batsmen at the crease now. How far can CSK go? Watson c Manish Pandey b T Natarajan 42(38)
19:56 (IST)

OUT! Through Curran’s defences. Perfect inswinger to the left-hander and it dislodges his stumps. Sam Curran b Sandeep Sharma 31(21)
21:09 (IST)

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 152/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 13 , Dwayne Bravo 0)

Natarajan into the penultimate over of the innings. Stars off with a wide. Jadeja opening the face of the bat and runs it to third man for a four. Bowls a yorker on the fourth against Dhoni, who can only pick up a single there. Dhoni gets one in the slot, hammers it for a six before handing a simple catch to the fielder at cover.

21:08 (IST)
wkt

Out! Dhoni looking to break the shackles, but this was a slower lower full toss and it found the fielder at covers. Dhoni c Williamson b T Natarajan 21(13)

21:08 (IST)
six

SIX! In the slot for Dhoni and he hammers it down the ground for a biggie.

21:08 (IST)
four

FOUR! Jadeja opening the face of the bat and running it down to third man for a four.

21:03 (IST)

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 139/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

Sandeep into the 18th over of the innings. Jadeja gets off the mark off the first. Dhoni too tucks the ball towards mid on for a single. Then Jadeja uses the pace off the ball and guides the ball for a boundary on the off side. Difficult attempt for a catch off the fifth, but Sandeep drops it. Dhoni takes a quick double off the last. Nine runs off the over.

21:02 (IST)

FOUR! Delicate touch. Jadeja just using the pace of the ball and finding the gap between third man and backward point.  

20:55 (IST)

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 129/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 11 , Ravindra Jadeja 1)

Natarajan into the 17th over of the innings. Starts off with an inswinger to Dhoni, who defends but takes a single. Bowls a full toss on the second, but Watson finds the fielder at long-off. Two new batsmen at the crease now. Dhoni smacks back to back boundaries off the fourth and fifth, before missing out on the final one. 10 runs off the over.

20:55 (IST)
four

FOUR! Dhoni throwing caution to the winds. Using the angle of the left arm pacer and punches it on the off side for four.

20:53 (IST)
four

FOUR! Dhoni pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. First one for Captain Cool.

20:53 (IST)

MS Dhoni's SR in IPL in death overs is 177.8.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

20:53 (IST)
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings latest updates: Sandeep into the 18th over of the innings. Jadeja gets off the mark off the first. Dhoni too tucks the ball towards mid on for a single. Then Jadeja uses the pace off the ball and guides the ball for a boundary on the off side. Difficult attempt for a catch off the fifth, but Sandeep drops it. Dhoni takes a quick double off the last. Nine runs off the over.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah.

Played seven, lost five, won two. Generally, you don't expect these kinds of numbers from Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. But this is where they stand right now in this season, second from the bottom with four points. With half the matches played, CSK are in a position of desperation.

They somehow need that spark for revival. They have lost their last two matches. They again failed in a run chase against RCB in the last match. Their batting unit has to step up big time. Their batting approach has also come under criticism. They seem to be playing a tad too cautiously. Fearless cricket is the need of the hour and coach Stephen Fleming also emphasised on that aspect after the loss against RCB and said that there needs to be more intent while batting.

"We are looking for ways to compete and change the style of play, given we have been so consistent with our selections. We are certainly scrapping...trying to find a way, it is a bit foreign and the results are showing," Fleming said.

"The other point is we've chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. It's not easy, once you lose wickets... But I'd love to see more intent. It's not that you can just keep swinging. There is some challenging bowling but intent is what we're after," the former New Zealand captain added.

MS Dhoni has struggled to achieve any sort of fluency, and he would be desperately looking to get back to his best against SRH.

David Warner and MS Dhoni, captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Sportzpics

It won't be easy for the CSK batsmen against SRH's formidable bowling unit. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan have bowled with discipline and verve and can bog the batsmen down. CSK would look for a change in personnel and there are chances that they might bring Ruturaj Gaikwad back in the playing eleven just to add that little bit of flamboyance and freshness in an ageing line-up.

In the bowling department, a much-better performance will be expected from the spinners which include picking up wickets in the middle overs. All in all, CSK need to go all out in all departments in order to bounce back.

SRH, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after the loss to Rajasthan Royals. They have blown hot and cold and would look to achieve some sort of consistency in the tournament. Right now they sit fifth in the table with six points with three wins and four losses. The Warner-Bairstow opening stand will be the key again. Their bowlers had started off well against RR in the last match reducing them to 78/5 in 12 overs but then they let loose the stranglehold and suffered a defeat.

Yes, they are missing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury but the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma need to step up their game and fill in that hole.

The Sharjah wicket surprised everyone the last time where DC successfully defended 184 against RR. The wicket seems to be getting slower and the teams will have to adapt accordingly. We might not witness those barrage of sixes and fours which we witnessed earlier at the venue.

With CSK low on confidence, SRH start as favourites in the match.

Here's all you need to know about the SRH vs CSK match in Sharjah

When is the 29th match of the IPL between SRH and CSK?

The 29th match of the IPL between SRH and CSK is on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

Where will the SRH vs CSK match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time does the SRH vs CSK match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamedlive on Disney + Hotstar. You can follow the live blog and updates on www.Firstpost.com

The Squads (From):

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS DhoniImran TahirLungi NgidiRuturaj GaikwadShane WatsonAmbati RayuduMurali VijayKedar JadhavRavindra JadejaDeepak ChaharPiyush ChawlaN JagadeesanMitchell SantnerKM AsifShardul ThakurR Sai KishoreFaf du PlessisMonu KumarDwayne BravoJosh HazlewoodSam CurranKarn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: October 13, 2020 21:05:21 IST

Tags:

