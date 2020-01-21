South Africa vs England: Quinton de Kock named Proteas captain for ODI series as incumbent Faf du Plessis dropped from squad
Quinton de Kock leads a 15-man squad with five uncapped players in seamers Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala, spinning all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin, opening batsman Janneman Malan and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne
Cape Town: Quinton de Kock has been named as the new captain of the South Africa ODI side, taking over from Faf du Plessis, who was dropped altogether for the three-match series against England next month.
Du Plessis led South Africa in their disastrous 2019 World Cup campaign and has hinted at international retirement from all formats following the World T20 in Australia later this year.
Quinton de Kock has already captained South Africa in the T20 format. AP
“We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become,” CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Over the years we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart.”
De Kock leads a 15-man squad with five uncapped players in seamers Lutho Sipamla and Sisanda Magala, spinning all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin, opening batsman Janneman Malan and wicketkeeper-batsman Kyle Verreynne.
Magala, leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, seamer Lungi Ngidi and hard-hitting opening batsman Jon Jon Smuts must pass fitness tests before they can join the squad.
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will be rested for the series, while allrounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius have also not been able to force their way in.
“The road towards the 2023 Cricket World Cup starts now and we want players doing well in our domestic structures to see the rewards of the hard work that they have put in,” CSA Independent Selector Linda Zondi added.
The first ODI will be staged in Cape Town on 4 February, with the second in Durban three days later and the final match of the series to be held in Johannesburg on 9 February.
Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne.
Updated Date:
Jan 21, 2020 20:37:18 IST
