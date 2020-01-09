South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler fined 15 percent match fee for verbally abusing Vernon Philander during second Test
The ICC said Buttler breached the governing body's code of conduct by using an “audible obscenity” toward Philander.
Cape Town: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee on Thursday for verbally abusing South Africa allrounder Vernon Philander during the second Test between the teams at Newlands.
The ICC said Buttler breached the governing body's code of conduct by using an “audible obscenity” toward Philander while the South African was batting on Day 5 of the Test.
England won by 189 runs on Tuesday to tie the four-match series at 1-1. The next Test match starts on 16 January and will be played in Port Elizabeth.
Updated Date:
Jan 09, 2020 20:58:03 IST
