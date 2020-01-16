First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
AUS in IND Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer to stay with team for last and fourth Test despite elbow injury

Archer missed a second test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third test at St George’s Park.

Reuters, Jan 16, 2020 20:02:54 IST

Port Elizabeth: Paceman Jofra Archer will stay on tour as England hope to get him fit for the last Test against South Africa in Johannesburg next week, officials said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old missed a second Test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third Test at St George’s Park.

“Jofra Archer is not fit and was not considered for selection. He’s not quite there with his right elbow injury,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back in contention for the fourth Test.”

Wood replaced James Anderson, who broke a rib in the second Test victory over South Africa in Cape Town last week as England levelled the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton was sent home on Thursday after being brought out just before the first Test last month as cover when the England squad was ravaged by a mystery virus.

“Overton will continue his prep ahead of the Lions tour of Australia, which departs next week,” the ECB said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 20:02:54 IST

Tags : Craig Overton, Cricket, ECB, Jofra Archer, Johannesburg, Mark Wood, South Africa Vs England, South Africa Vs England 2020

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all