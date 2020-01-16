South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer to stay with team for last and fourth Test despite elbow injury
Archer missed a second test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third test at St George’s Park.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
MS Dhoni dropped from BCCI central contract list: Is the legend's time up, or is IPL still a last gasp gateway for T20 World Cup?
-
AGR row: Setback for telcos, Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking review of verdict on Rs 1.47 lakh cr dues recovery
-
Russian Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as new PM; Vladimir Putin set to retain power beyond end of term in 2024
-
Australian Open 2020 Draw: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer in same half; Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki in same quarter
-
Big Brother movie review: Mohanlal kicks off 2020 with the world's most boring film
-
The man who would make Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's biggest endeavour is outlined in a new biography
-
Amit Shah slams Opposition for 'misleading' minorities on CAA at Bihar rally, says Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Assembly polls
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
As vice-chancellors walk tightrope between protests and protocol, creation of room for dissent may remedy admin lapses at campuses
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Port Elizabeth: Paceman Jofra Archer will stay on tour as England hope to get him fit for the last Test against South Africa in Johannesburg next week, officials said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old missed a second Test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third Test at St George’s Park.
“Jofra Archer is not fit and was not considered for selection. He’s not quite there with his right elbow injury,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board.
“Hopefully, he’ll be back in contention for the fourth Test.”
Wood replaced James Anderson, who broke a rib in the second Test victory over South Africa in Cape Town last week as England levelled the series at 1-1.
Bowler Craig Overton was sent home on Thursday after being brought out just before the first Test last month as cover when the England squad was ravaged by a mystery virus.
“Overton will continue his prep ahead of the Lions tour of Australia, which departs next week,” the ECB said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 20:02:54 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer left out, Mark Wood replaces James Anderson for third Test at St George’s Park
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer expected to be fit for third Test after scans show no serious damage on elbow
South Africa vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd Test Day 1 at Port Elizabeth