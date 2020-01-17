South Africa vs England: Former England players condemn suspension of Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada from fourth Test
Kagiso Rabada was fined and handed a demerit point after celebrating under the nose of England captain Joe Root having bowled him on the first day of the third Test.
Port Elizabeth: Former England players condemned the suspension of South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada on Friday after an overexuberant celebration, but he received little sympathy from his own camp.
File image of Kagiso Rabada. AP
Rabada was fined and handed a demerit point after celebrating under the nose of England captain Joe Root having bowled him on the first day of the third Test at St George’s Park on Thursday.
“Banned for screaming at the ground is just ridiculous,” said former England bowler Darren Gough in a radio commentary on Friday after the International Cricket Council banned the 24-year-old Rabada from playing in the last Test against England next week.
Rabada was deemed to have been provocative as he bellowed at the ground and pumped his fist in celebration.
It was his fourth demerit point in a 24-month period, which earned him a one-match ban, ruling him out of the fourth Test in Johannesburg.
“Rabada getting a one-game ban for celebrating taking the wicket of the opponent’s best player is absolutely bonkers,” tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.
“Over rates and slow play nothing gets done ... celebrate a wicket and you are banned ... the world is bloody nuts.”
Vaughan’s predecessor Nasser Hussain tweeted: “Result Wanderers Test will be poorer for no Rabada.”
Yet Shaun Pollock, who took over 400 test wickets for South Africa, had no sympathy.
“He’s getting what he deserves. It’s a process where he has gathered demerits and not learning lessons. It’s disappointing because it affects the team,” he said on Talksport.
“He needs to take note and change his behaviour.”
Updated Date:
Jan 17, 2020 21:28:39 IST
