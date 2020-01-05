South Africa vs England: Dominic Sibley slams career-best score after James Anderson's five-for as visitors seize control on Day 3 at Cape Town
Opener Dominic Sibley struck a career-best unbeaten 85 as England seized control of the second Test against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, grinding down their hosts ahead of a fourth-innings victory charge.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD Vs KER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs TN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Bihar beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Assam beat Uttarakhand by an innings and 90 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Services beat Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM vs UAE - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 7th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU violence LIVE updates: Violators of rules trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere won't be spared, says university in statement
-
After Rajasthan, 219 infant deaths in December at two Gujarat civil hospitals; CM Vijay Rupani walks away when asked about it
-
In his sequel to Jasmine Days, Benyamin explores literary censorship, the aftermath of a failed revolution
-
Aadukalam, Andhadhun, Sairat, Kammatipaadam, Mahanati, Village Rockstars: 100 great Indian films of the 2010s
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
At New Delhi rally, Amit Shah accuses Gandhis of misleading people on CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal favours 'anti-nationals'
-
‘USA wants no more threats’: Donald Trump says Washington will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates over Qassem Soleimani's death
-
ISL 2019-20: Bartholomew Ogbeche's brace help Kerala Blasters return to winning ways with all-round show against Hyderabad FC
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cape Town: Opener Dominic Sibley struck a career-best unbeaten 85 as England seized control of the second Test against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, grinding down their hosts ahead of a fourth-innings victory charge.
The tourists reached 218 for four at stumps, a lead of 264 that already looks substantial on a wearing wicket and with two full days remaining, providing an excellent chance to level the four-match series.
Opener Dominic Sibley was unbeaten on 85 at close of play on Day 3. AP
Sibley put on 116 for the third wicket with captain Joe Root (61), before the latter steered Dwaine Pretorius to Faf du Plessis at slip late on.
Nightwatchman Dominic Bess gloved a leg-side delivery from Anrich Nortje (2-36) to end the day.
Sibley will seek to take the game further away from South Africa with Ben Stokes on day four with England's traveling fans in full voice in Cape Town.
Sibley’s previous best in Tests was 29 and he showed impressive patience and concentration to see off the new ball and then accumulate his runs by waiting for the right opportunities to score.
He took 140 balls to reach his 50 and batted for almost the full day, which allowed Root to score more freely at the other end.
South Africa’s other two wickets in England’s second innings were that of Zak Crawley (25), who edged Kagiso Rabada to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, and Joe Denly (31), caught at long leg attempting a hook off Nortje.
It was, at times, a war of attrition that the visiting side won with risk-free, smart cricket.
South Africa’s bowling attack were unable to find the movement and pace off the wicket that England enjoyed as they bowled them out for 223 early on the third day.
Seamer James Anderson took five wickets and Ben Stokes an England record five catches as they made short work of wrapping up the South African first innings.
Anderson (5-40) knocked over Rabada (0) with the first ball of the day and completed his England record 28th Test five-wicket haul when Nortje (4) edged to Stokes at slip for the all-rounder to take his fifth catch of the innings.
It is the joint-most by any player in Test cricket and the 12th time a fielder had taken five catches in an innings, but a first for England.
South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 05, 2020 23:24:19 IST
Also See
South Africa vs England: Opener Dominic Sibley latest from visitors' camp to fall sick; Chris Woakes, Jack Leach show progress
South Africa vs England: Visitors ponder over all-seam attack in build-up to Test series opener at Centurion
South Africa vs England: Visitors fight back after Dean Elgar-Rassie van der Dussen stand to reduce Proteas to 215/8 on Day 2 in Cape Town