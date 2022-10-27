South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Proteas bat first in Sydney

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the openers for South Africa. Taskin Ahmed is bowling the first over for Bangladesh.
South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Catch Live score updates, commentary from South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match in Sydney.
Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock are the openers for South Africa. Taskin Ahmed is bowling the first over for Bangladesh.
The players are on the field and we are just moments away from live action.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa's first match against Zimbabwe was washed out. They need a win today to revive their campaign and target the semi-finals spot. Bangladesh defeated Netherlands by nine wickets in their first game.
Welcome to our live coverage of South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match.
Toss and team news: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their second game at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.
The Proteas need a victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground after their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out and they split the points.
Possible showers are forecast again.
In contrast, Bangladesh opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands and currently sit atop Group 2 on two points, level with India.
But they have failed to beat South Africa in seven previous T20 meetings.
South Africa made one change with wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in for fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi. Bangladesh also brought in an extra spinner with Mehidy Hasan replacing Yasir Ali.
Teams
Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
With AFP inputs
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The new COVID rule for T20 World Cup 2022 represents a significant turnaround in how the ICC handles the pandemic now.
Rizwan's consistency with the bat has helped him take the top spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is
South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, HIGHLIGHTS: The game between South Africa and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball bowled