South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022: Proteas bat first in Sydney

Toss and team news: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their second game at the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Proteas need a victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground after their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out and they split the points.

Possible showers are forecast again.

In contrast, Bangladesh opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands and currently sit atop Group 2 on two points, level with India.

But they have failed to beat South Africa in seven previous T20 meetings.

South Africa made one change with wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in for fast-bowler Lungi Ngidi. Bangladesh also brought in an extra spinner with Mehidy Hasan replacing Yasir Ali.

Teams

Bangladesh playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.