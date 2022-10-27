South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw slammed the first century of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Thursday against Bangladesh in Sydney. The left-handed top-order batter slammed 109 off 56 balls to help South Africa score 205/5 in 20 overs batting first in the Super 12 Group 2 match.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Rossouw took 52 balls to complete his century and it’s the fourth-fastest hundred in a T20 World Cup. The record for the fastest (47 balls) and second-fastest (50 balls) hundred in a T20 World Cup belongs to Chris Gayle. Brendon McCullum holds the record for the third-fastest (51 balls) hundred.

Rossouw is also the first South African to score a T20 World Cup hundred and this is his second consecutive century in the shortest format of the game. He scored 100 not out in 48 balls against India in Indore in October the last time he batted in a T20I. South Africa won that match by 49 runs.

Rilee Rossouw in the last 4 innings in T20I: 0(1), 0(2), 100*(48) & 109(59). pic.twitter.com/A8pswcP3s6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

Rossouw and Quinton de Kock also put up 168 runs for the second wicket, making the record for the highest partnership in a T20 World Cup. They surpassed the 166 that Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara made against the West Indies in 2010.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.