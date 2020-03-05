Bloemfontein: Janneman Malan responded to his calamitous start to one-day cricket by making a match-winning century in the second game on Wednesday, leading South Africa to a six-wicket win over Australia and a series victory.

The opening batsman was out first ball of the game on his ODI debut in the series opener on Saturday.

Malan fared much better on his second go, hitting 129 not out to bat through the innings at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and see South Africa past the target of 272. South Africa finished on 274-4 with nine balls to spare after Australia chose to bat first and made 271 all out.

David Miller (37 not out) added the finishing touch with a drive for four through the covers to give South Africa an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

But it was Malan's maiden century, and 6-58 earlier from fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, that secured South Africa's first series win of their home season. This year, the Proteas have lost Test and T20 series to England — the ODI series was drawn — and also lost a T20 series against Australia.

Malan, whose brother made his Test debut this year, had regular help from his teammates in South Africa's run chase.

He put on a 91-run partnership with Jon-Jon Smuts (41), 81 with Heinrish Klaasen (51) and then an unbroken stand of 90 with Miller to see South Africa home.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch made 69 and D'Arcy Short also scored 69, but the Aussies came undone in the last 10 overs of their innings when they made just 49 runs and lost six wickets.

Ngidi took three of those last six wickets and also rocked Australia early with the dismissals of Steve Smith (13) and Marnus Labuschagne off successive balls in the 13th over.

That 6-58 was also a career-best performance from Ngidi.

