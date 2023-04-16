Delhi Capitals (DC) kept up their losing streak — fifth loss in a row — against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) yesterday. RCB won the contest by 23 runs as the DC batting unit failed to chase a total of 174 and could only get up to 151 at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

David Warner-led DC is the only side not to have won any match, so far, in the ongoing IPL season. The team’s consistently poor performance drew the ire of former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday.

Speaking from the commentary box, he said, “Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back.”

Chipping in Shastri’s fellow commentator Simon Doull, said, “There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting’s one.”

“David Warner too. He’s been on the winning side as well,” Shastri pointed out before taking a dig at Sourav Ganguly who is now the Director of Cricket at DC. Shastri was India’s head coach for a major part of Ganguly’s tenure as BCCI President.

Also read: Did Kohli avoid Ganguly handshake?

“It’s not about losing. It’s about being hammered. It’s five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you’re being outplayed by opposition, it’s not a happy story.

“Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board. He must have thought it’s nice upstairs!” Shastri said, leaving his fellow commentators in splits.

Although the DC are playing without their star skipper Pant this season, the side has no dearth of heavyweights with Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel in the team.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.