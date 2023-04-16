It’s no secret that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly don’t gel together but has it now come to not even obliging to customary niceties between the both?

After the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals clash yesterday, which Bangalore won by 23 runs, when both the teams were on the field for the customary post-match handshake, a spectacle of sportsmanship, it appeared as if Kohli and Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Ganguly avoided each other.

Kohli engaged in a chat with DC head coach Ricky Ponting while Ganguly jumped the line to meet other players.

Social media was quick to pick up that something was amiss between the both and many speculations were soon doing the rounds on Twitter.

More than kohli ignoring ganguly , ganguly went ahead I guess . I think ponting was saying something to him https://t.co/Bcxd4bBpRq — Aryan (@SQD05) April 15, 2023

The tussle of sorts goes back to Ganguly’s stint as BCCI chief and Kohli’s India captaincy. Virat Kohli, who was in a rough patch at the time, was removed from the ODI captaincy after leaving the T20 captaincy.

While Ganguly claims that he asked Kohli to not step down, the latter maintained no one asked him not to quit captaincy.

Playing on the RCB home turf at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Kohli, appeared sharp and knocked his third half-century of the season taking his side to victory having lost two matches back-to-back against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Batting first the RCB put up a total of 174 runs for 6 wickets. DC’s chase could only reach 151 for 9 wickets.

Bangalore, who haven’t been able to score a single IPL title so far, set off their 2023 season with a strong victory against the Mumbai Indians by chasing down 171 runs in just 16.2 overs for only wickets. However, the following two matches were very disappointing losing one by 81 runs and not being able to defend a total of 212 runs in the second.

