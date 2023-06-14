Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of under-fire Rohit Sharma after his team suffered a defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final on Sunday. India lost to Australia by 209 runs in the ICC mega final, leading to the criticism of the skipper Rohit.

Former BCCI president Ganguly, under whom Rohit took over as captain in all formats, said that he has full faith in Rohit as the Mumbai Indians captain has won five IPL titles and added that winning the cash-rich T20 league is more difficult than World Cup.

“I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he told India Today.

Ganguly’s comments, however, didn’t go down well with a few Indian fans, who took a dig at the former Bengal player for comparing IPL to World Cup.

Ganguly said winning the IPL is difficult than winning the World Cup LMAO🤣🤣. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) June 12, 2023

Sourav Ganguly said, “winning the IPL is even more difficult than winning the World Cup. “ Nothing just another Rohit Sharma’s PR trying to save him from humiliation by cricket and Virat Kohli fans 🤡#WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/ZZO4Vgugrn — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 12, 2023

The presence of the world’s best talent certainly makes IPL a very tough competition to win, but the main reason for fans’ ire is India’s poor performances in the ICC tournaments’ final stages since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

India’s last ICC title was the 2013 Champions Trophy and since then India have lost in 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, WTC 2021 and WTC 2023 finals.

