Sourav Ganguly confirms Bollywood biopic on his life, Ranbir Kapoor likely to play lead

  • FP Sports
  • July 13th, 2021
Current BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that a Bollywood biopic on his life is in the works.

According to a report in the News18, Ganguly gave his permission to shoot his biopic and a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore is being considered.

“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly told News18.

File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Sportzpics

Ganguly also added that a script is being written and a production house already had multiple meetings with the former cricketer.

Regarding the actor who will play Ganguly on screen, the report states that Ranbir Kapoor is the first choice. Ganguly has already mentioned Ranbir’s name but there are two more actors on the list as well.

Ganguly's biopic is latest one in offering after a string of films on former cricketers. MS Dhoni's biopic, directed by Neeraj Pandey was released in 2016 and it was a big box-office hit. A film was also made on former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory is also in production with Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev.

