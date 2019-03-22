First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
SL in SA Mar 22, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami maintain top spots in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

While Smriti Mandhana topped the ODI player rankings for batters with 797 points, Jhulan Goswami was atop the bowlers list with 730 points.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 19:09:00 IST

Dubai: Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami continued to led the batting and bowling charts respectively in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings released Friday.

While Mandhana topped the ODI player rankings for batters with 797 points, Goswami was atop the bowlers list with 730 points.

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

File image of Smriti Mandhana. Image credit: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj was static at the fourth place with 713 points as the only other cricketer from the country in the top 10 batting list.

Among bowlers, Indian pacer Shikha Pandey stayed at the fifth spot with 688 points, while leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was steady at the 10th place with 656 points.

In allrounder list, India's Deepti Sharma shared the third spot with D van Niekerk of South Africa with 388 points.

Among others, England captain Heather Knight and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole inched towards the top 10 for batters and bowlers, respectively after handy performances in their three-match series against Sri Lanka.

While Knight has moved up one place to 11th after scoring 84 runs, including a fifty, and Shrubsole is 11th in the other list after moving up two places and to within one point of her career-best points tally of 654 with five wickets in the series, which saw England move up to second place in the ICC Women's Championship.

England are on 18 points after 15 matches, strengthening their position in the eight-team championship that provides direct qualification berths to hosts New Zealand and four other top teams in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's chances of a direct qualification were quashed with the 3-0 series loss at home as they have managed only two points from 15 matches and will now need to go through the Qualifying tournament.

Australia are on the verge of qualification after only 12 matches, as they lead the table with 22 points.

India are third with 16 from 15 matches while New Zealand (14 from 15) and South Africa (13 from 12) are in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 19:09:00 IST

Tags : Anya Shrubsole, Cricket, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight, ICC, ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, Shikha Pandey, Smriti Mandhana, SportsTracker

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all