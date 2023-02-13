Smriti Mandhana made history on Monday as she became the first player to be bought at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction 2023. The India opener was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore — the highest money paid for a female cricketer in any franchise league in the world.

One of the best players in the world, Mandhana has scored 2651 runs for India in 112 T20Is at a strike rate of 123.13.

Wholesome content alert! The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

A total of 409 players including 246 Indians and 163 foreigners will go under the hammer at the auction for possible 90 slots. The five teams have a purse of Rs 12 crore each and can buy a maximum of 18 players including six overseas cricketers. They all need to buy a minimum of 15 players.

Five teams of WPL are Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warrioz (UP). The inaugural season of WPL will be played from 4 to 26 March 2023.

