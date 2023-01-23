Star India batter Virat Kohli has been an inspiration for every young cricketer. The 34-year-old has been spotted spending time with the younger players several times and helping them with his advice. The veteran batter is well connected with the new generation, not just on the field, but off it as well.

Recently, his friendly social media exchange with India’s rising star Shubman Gill has become a buzzing topic across the internet. A couple of days ago, Gill dropped a photo of himself on his personal Instagram handle. He posed in front of the camera in a stylish avatar for a brand shoot. Among numerous reactions in the comment, one grabbed the eyeballs of the users and it was Kohli’s reply to the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)



From the person behind the lens to his makeup artist, Gill gave credit to everyone associated with the project in the caption. But, Kohli pointed at the wristwatch that can be spotted in the left hand of the 23-year-old. He asked in the comment section, “And watch? By who?” Gill commented, “By courtesy of the king.” Though the indication was subtle, it was clear to the fans that Gill was talking about none other than Kohli, who is widely recognised as “King Kohli.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)



Interestingly, it might not be the first time Gill has received a special gift from Virat Kohli. Earlier, in another promotional shoot for GQ, Gill was captured in an uber-cool appearance. In that photograph, he also wore a watch that caught the attention of Kohli, who quipped, “Nice watch. Kitthon litti?” Gill confirmed in the next comment, “A king gifted me paaji.”

Kohli and Gill both are currently part of the home assignment against New Zealand. In the ongoing three-match ODI series, the Men in Blue have already grabbed an unassailable 2-0 lead, thanks to their back-to-back dominating performances in the first two encounters. In the opening encounter, Gill came out to be the hero, guiding the batting unit singlehandedly with his explosive 208-run knock.

The second fixture saw the Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably winning courtesy of a commendable bowling performance from the Indian bowlers. On the other hand, Kohli who has been enjoying tremendous form in recent times has not produced anything special yet against the Kiwis.

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final 50-over battle on Tuesday at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

