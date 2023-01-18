India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill's double century overshadows Michael Bracewell's ton as hosts win 1st ODI
Check out some photos from the first ODI between India and New Zealand that took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Shubman Gill scored a match-winning double-century (208), as India emerged victorious in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sportzpics
India batted first after winning the toss, and apart from Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (31) was also among the runs. Sportzpics
Daryl Mitchell finished with figures of 2/30 from five overs. Sportzpics
Michael Bracewell played a knock of 140, but it went in vain as the Kiwis fell short by 12 runs. Sportzpics
Mitchell Santner played second fiddle to Michael Bracewell, scoring 57 runs. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, collecting four wickets. Sportzpics