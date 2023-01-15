Shubman Gill scored a sensational ton in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday to strengthen his case as a regular opener in the 50-over format. Gill slammed 116 off 97 in the match at Thiruvananthapuram and his innings included 14 fours and two sixes.

With his second ODI century, Gill also sent a message to his critics who had lambasted the Team India management for picking the 23-year-old as Rohit Sharma’s partner for the series instead of Ishan Kishan.

Ahead of the series, captain Rohit had declared that Gill will be his opening partner and not Kishan who had slammed the world’s fastest double century in ODI in December against Bangladesh.

“Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last games Gill got a lot of runs as well. I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys, who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well,” Rohit had told the reporters.

Appreciation from Virat Kohli for Shubman Gill after the terrific innings. pic.twitter.com/6SMSUOlWac — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

Gill’s rise to century making form has been the big gain for India this season. He’s looked classy from his u-19 days but often failed to live up to potential, convert good starts into big scores. Now he looks hungry — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2023

An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

Hundred by Shubman Gill in just 89 balls – what a knock by Gill, he’s been a star for India in ODIs. His 2nd ODI century! pic.twitter.com/Hl9oOVc5is — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 15, 2023

Happy for Shubman Gill. Brilliant century from Young Man. Keep rocking champ @ShubmanGill — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022: 64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12) & 116(97) pic.twitter.com/A5zkyIrtTQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!👍🏼👍🏼. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

Some Jokers Were Saying Drop Shubman Gill 😁 — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) January 15, 2023

Gill has scored 894 runs in 18 ODIs with two hundreds and five fifties. He averages 60 and has a strike rate of 104.

