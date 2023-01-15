Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Shubman Gill has been majestic': Twitter hails India opener after century vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram

Cricket

'Shubman Gill has been majestic': Twitter hails India opener after century vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram

Shubman Gill got his second ODI hundred in the India vs Sri Lanka match being played at Thiruvananthapuram

'Shubman Gill has been majestic': Twitter hails India opener after century vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram

Shubman Gill celebrates after making a hundred in IND vs SL 3rd ODI. Image: BCCI

Shubman Gill scored a sensational ton in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday to strengthen his case as a regular opener in the 50-over format. Gill slammed 116 off 97 in the match at Thiruvananthapuram and his innings included 14 fours and two sixes.

With his second ODI century, Gill also sent a message to his critics who had lambasted the Team India management for picking the 23-year-old as Rohit Sharma’s partner for the series instead of Ishan Kishan.

Ahead of the series, captain Rohit had declared that Gill will be his opening partner and not Kishan who had slammed the world’s fastest double century in ODI in December against Bangladesh.

“Both openers (Gill and Kishan) have done really well. But looking at how both have gone through, I think it is fair that we give Gill a chance to have a fair run because in the last games Gill got a lot of runs as well. I am not going to take anything from Ishan. He has been wonderful for us. He got a double hundred and I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement. But just to be honest and be fair to the guys, who have done really well before that we need to give those guys enough chances as well,” Rohit had told the reporters.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gill’s sublime hundred in the third match:

Gill has scored 894 runs in 18 ODIs with two hundreds and five fifties. He averages 60 and has a strike rate of 104.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 16:26:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20 match live
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20 match live

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: When is the second T20I in the three-match series, what time and where is it going to be played?

India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya’s side gets 'warm and traditional' welcome in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I; watch video
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya’s side gets 'warm and traditional' welcome in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I; watch video

Hardik Pandya-led Team India arrives in Rajkot in style ahead of the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20 match live
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20 match live

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: When is the third T20I in the three-match series, what time and where is it going to be played?