Good start by SL pacer Chamika Karunaratne who concedes only 2 runs in his first over of the match. India 88/0 after 14 overs
0 0 0 6 6 4: Superb 10th over for India as Rohit accumulates 16 runs from the last three deliveries. The hosts started on a pretty slow note but they have made up for it by finding boundaries at regular intervals and putting the pressure on Lankan bowlers. India 75/0 after 10 overs
Slower but full-length delivery by Rajitha and Rohit smashes it straight down the ground.
6 1 4 4 4 4: Huge over for India as 23 runs came from it including a six by Rohit and four consecutive boundaries by Gill. Lahiru Kumara is the cultprit here. India 42/0 after 6 overs
First six of the match and it comes from Rohit's bat. It is too full and too straight by Kumara and India captain gets forward and plays the stylish pickup flick over mid-wicket.
Two boundaries by Shubman Gill in the fifth over, bowled by Rajitha. That will give confidence to the batter and also make up for a pretty slow start by India. India 19/0 after five overs
Careful start by India as Rohit and Gill are negating Sri Lanka's attack pretty well on the tricky pitch. IND 11/0 after 4 overs
Lahiru Kumara to Shubman Gill, who flicks and misses the delivery on leg, but ball runs off the pad, wide of the keeper to the boundary line.
Good start for Sri Lanka as Kasun Rajitha bowls a maiden over. Ind 0/0 after 1 over
The 3rd ODI gets underway in Thiruvananthapuram as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the batting for India, while Kasun Rajitha get ready to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka.
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI preview: Having already won the ODI series, India will look to clinch a series sweep with another victory in the third ODI against Sri Lanka which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India won the first ODI by 67 runs and then took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 4-wicket win in the second match.
It was a run-fest in Guwahati in the first ODI as India scored 373 and Virat Kohli struck his 45th ODI ton. In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 306. But in the second ODI, Sri Lanka batted first and were shot out for 215. India had to work hard for the win and a gritty 64 not out from No 5 KL Rahul helped India cross the line.
With the series in the bag, Team India could make a few changes with the 2023 ODI World Cup in the mind. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has not got a game yet and could be brought in to see the variety that he offers. Also, Kuldeep Yadav replaced the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the second ODI and took three wickets. It is possible that Kuldeep could be dropped if Chahal is fit and India want to get a clear answer on whether to bank on Chahal or not.
However, it’s quite possible no changes are made to the playing XI as a chance of a series sweep is at stake. But experimentation is important ahead of the World Cup even if a 3-0 series win will allow India to carry the momentum to the New Zealand ODI series that begins on 18 January.
The match will be shown live on Star Sports network channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.
