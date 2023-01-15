India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI preview: Having already won the ODI series, India will look to clinch a series sweep with another victory in the third ODI against Sri Lanka which will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India won the first ODI by 67 runs and then took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 4-wicket win in the second match.

It was a run-fest in Guwahati in the first ODI as India scored 373 and Virat Kohli struck his 45th ODI ton. In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 306. But in the second ODI, Sri Lanka batted first and were shot out for 215. India had to work hard for the win and a gritty 64 not out from No 5 KL Rahul helped India cross the line.

With the series in the bag, Team India could make a few changes with the 2023 ODI World Cup in the mind. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has not got a game yet and could be brought in to see the variety that he offers. Also, Kuldeep Yadav replaced the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the second ODI and took three wickets. It is possible that Kuldeep could be dropped if Chahal is fit and India want to get a clear answer on whether to bank on Chahal or not.

However, it’s quite possible no changes are made to the playing XI as a chance of a series sweep is at stake. But experimentation is important ahead of the World Cup even if a 3-0 series win will allow India to carry the momentum to the New Zealand ODI series that begins on 18 January.

The match will be shown live on Star Sports network channels and the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan and Lahiru Kumara.

