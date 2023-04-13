Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings host defending champions Gujarat Titans at home in IPL 2023 on Thursday. Both teams have four points from three matches so far. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Mohammed Kaif has hailed Punjab skipper and batting mainstay Shikhar Dhawan as the boss of the IPL.

“Punjab Kings’ bowling is good. The team that has a good bowling unit has a better chance of finishing in the top four in the IPL. Shikhar Dhawan is the Khalifa of IPL. He is in form and leading his team by example. These conditions have further boosted the chances of his team going a long way this season,” Kaif said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live Show.

Hailing Shikhar Dhawan for the way he’s batting, former Australia all-rounder David Hussey termed the senior India cricketer as the best in the business.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show, David Hussey said, “Punjab Kings’ strategy looks simple in IPL i.e. to bat around Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan has paced his innings brilliantly in the tournament, he’s a world-class batter.”

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has branded Jos Buttler as ‘the number 1 batter in the world’ for the way he made 52 off 36 balls at the spin-friendly Chepauk in Rajasthan Royals’ three-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking to Star Sports, Cricket Live Show, Harbhajan Singh said, “I fell short of words to praise Jos Buttler. He is a proper batter of the cricket ball. He uses the crease to perfection, possesses good technique, and he has good footwork against pace and spin. For me, he’s the No. 1 batter in world cricket at the moment.”

