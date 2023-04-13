IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

In the last over CSK needed 21 more to win the match and with Dhoni and Jadeja going great guns, the task looked quite achievable. To make the matter worse for RR, Dhoni smashed two back-to-back sixes on the second and third deliveries of the over after Sandeep started with two wides and a dot ball. Both sixes were hit on low full tosses as the bowler missed his mark.

This is when Sandeep Sharma mounted a comeback. With seven needed from the last three balls, he bowled a length ball which resulted in one run. On the penultimate ball, he executed a wide yorker to restrict Jadeja to just a single.

Sandeep Sharma saves the day 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PUg4g5lg61 — Mohan Gawade (@mohankgawade) April 12, 2023

The RR bowler had no room for error on the last ball with Dhoni on strike. CSK needed five more to win but Sandeep Sharma produced an excellent yorker to give away just one run.

CSK vs RR: Top moments from IPL match

This was RR’s third win from four matches in IPL 2023 and they are now leading the IPL 2023 points table.

CSK have two wins and two losses so far and are fifth in the points table.

