MS Dhoni was in top form and hit two sixes in the last over but Sandeep Sharma's brilliant yorkers helped Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings.
Sandeep Sharma pulled off a brilliant yorker on the last ball of the match to keep MS Dhoni quiet as Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three runs at the Chepauk. Dhoni was ins spectacular form and smoked three sixes during his quickfire innings of 32 from 17 balls and was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja who made a blistering 25 off 15 in the 176-run chase, but eventually, it was RR pacer Sandeep Sharma who had the last laugh.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
In the last over CSK needed 21 more to win the match and with Dhoni and Jadeja going great guns, the task looked quite achievable. To make the matter worse for RR, Dhoni smashed two back-to-back sixes on the second and third deliveries of the over after Sandeep started with two wides and a dot ball. Both sixes were hit on low full tosses as the bowler missed his mark.
Last over Dhoni Sixes #ipl #dhoni pic.twitter.com/p8dqwRmtrH
— Vipul Singh (@nextgenclick) April 12, 2023
This is when Sandeep Sharma mounted a comeback. With seven needed from the last three balls, he bowled a length ball which resulted in one run. On the penultimate ball, he executed a wide yorker to restrict Jadeja to just a single.
Sandeep Sharma saves the day 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PUg4g5lg61
— Mohan Gawade (@mohankgawade) April 12, 2023
The RR bowler had no room for error on the last ball with Dhoni on strike. CSK needed five more to win but Sandeep Sharma produced an excellent yorker to give away just one run.
CSK vs RR: Top moments from IPL match
This was RR’s third win from four matches in IPL 2023 and they are now leading the IPL 2023 points table.
CSK have two wins and two losses so far and are fifth in the points table.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check out some top moments from the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals,
MS Dhoni has so far captained Chennai Super Kings in 199 games and will tick to the 200 mark during their game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.
Jos Buttler took 85 innings to achieve the milestone of scoring 3000 IPL runs.