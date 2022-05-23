Shikhar Dhawan becomes first batter in IPL history to hit 700 fours

Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday became the first batter in IPL history to score over 700 fours. The Punjab Kings opener got to the record in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad which his team won by five wickets.

Dhawan now has 701 fours to his name from 206 IPL matches. He is miles ahead of David Warner who is in the second position with 561 fours. Former India captain Virat Kohli is third in the list with 576 fours.

Interestingly, the trio is also part of the top three run-getters in IPL history. Kohli leads that chart with 6592 runs from 221 matches at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 129.22. Dhawan is second in the list with 6244 runs at an average of 35.08 and a strike rate of 126.35. Warner with 5881 runs from 162 matches is third in the list. He averages 42.01 and strikes at a rate of 140.69.

Though the result of the match between SRH and PBKS was a dead rubber as both teams had already been eliminated from IPL 2022, there was another major record that was set in the contest.

PBKS' Liam Livingstone took the tally of sixes for the season to the 1000-mark in the 15th over of the chase with a maximum off Romario Shepherd. This is the first time that 1000 sixes have been hit in a single season of IPL.

The next best is 872 sixes in the 2018 season. 784 sixes were hit in the 2019 edition.

