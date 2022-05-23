IPL 2022 sets a new record with 1000 sixes, Jos Buttler leads individual tally

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Sunday encounter may have been a dead rubber but it helped IPL make a new record. With Punjab batter Liam Livingstone hitting a maximum off Hyderabad's Romario Shepherd in the 15th over of the match, the IPL 2022 became the first season of the cash-rich league to record 1000 sixes (from 70 matches).

The previous record for the highest sixes was made in 2018 when 872 maximums were registered, from 60 matches.

Here are the other IPL season with the most sixes:

2019: 784 sixes from 60 matches

2020: 734 sixes from 60 matches

2012: 732 sixes from 75 matches

2014: 714 sixes from 60 matches

Liam Livingstone hits the 1000th six.#IPL2022 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) May 22, 2022

Fittingly, the 1000th six of the season came from the bat of Livingstone who has also hit the longest six of this season which stands at 117 meters. In total, he has hit 34 sixes in 14 matches this season and is in the second position. Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler holds the record for most sixes this season with 37 maximums from 14 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is third in the list with 32 sixes.

Five of Livingstone's 34 sixes in IPL 2022 came on Sunday as he scored a quick-fire 49 not out of 22 to help PBKS beat SRH by five wickets. Hyderabad had posted 157/8 batting first in the last league encounter of IPL 2022. PBKS completed the chase in 15.1 overs.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the four teams to qualify for playoffs this season which begins from 24 May.

