Cricket

Shikha Pandey’s inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad leads to celebrations on Cricket Twitter

Pandey, who has not represented the Indian team for more than a year, was included in the Indian squads for both the triangular series against South Africa and West Indies as well as the subsequent T20 World Cup.

File image of Shikha Pandey. AFP

A day after announcing the men’s squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka at home, the BCCI on Wednesday announced the squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup that takes place in February, as well as the triangular series in South Africa that takes place right before the mega-event.

The news of the squad announcement naturally made waves on social media, and Indian cricket fans were particularly thrilled by the return of senior bowler Shikha Pandey, who had been relegated to the sidelines since touring Australia with the Indian team last year.

The right-arm seamer, who has represented India in more than a hundred white-ball games besides three Test appearances, naturally was the focus of fans on social media. We take a look at some select reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Besides Pandey, the BCCI also included left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani, who had recently made her debut in the T20I series against Australia at home, in the 15-member squad. The board also three reserve players — Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh.

Additionally, wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma also made a comeback into the Indian team, albeit in the squad for the triangular series which also included the uncapped Amanjot Kaur.

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 22:53:50 IST

